Netmarble Will Acquire Majority Stake In Developer Kung Fu Factory

Netmarble announced this week they will be acquiring a majority stake in the LA-based mobile developer Kung Fu Factory. While the deal didn't specify that they have acquired the entire company, the deal is big enough to where they might as well have. For those of you unfamiliar with the company, they're best known for the mobile game WWE: Champions, and last year it was revealed they would be working with Netmarble, the NBA, and NBPA on NBA Ball Stars, which is the first project for Netmarble's U.S. publishing company. It's not known what role Netmarble will play in running the company based on the announcement this week, all we really know is that Kung Fu Factory will also be responsible for the ongoing development of NBA Ball Stars, along with other future titles under the company's U.S. banner. We have a couple of quotes for you below about the deal.

"Kung Fu Factory has been a tremendous partner in the production of NBA Ball Stars and has been incredibly in sync with our vision for our first publishing project," said Simon Sim, President of Netmarble US. "We're thrilled to have a developer with such an impressive portfolio of work become part of the Netmarble US family, and we look forward to building our relationship as we continue to expand our publishing capabilities in the West." "Kung Fu Factory is delighted to officially be a part of the Netmarble US family, as their pedigree and success of supporting mainstream mobile gaming experiences enjoyed by millions of players speak for themselves," said Ricci Rukavina, Founder/CEO of Kung Fu Factory. "We are eager to blow out the launch of NBA Ball Stars in a big way, and are looking forward to creating an amazing future with Netmarble US."