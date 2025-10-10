Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cozyrama, Frozen District, Sandwich Games, Tutel Games

Cozyrama Releases Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

You can play a free demo of the game Cozyrama on Steam right now, as you can try a small part of the game ahead of Steam Next Fest

Relax in a peaceful sandbox, building magical dioramas filled with cute animals and decorations.

No timers or competition—explore, decorate, and unwind at your own pace across charming settings.

Enjoy endless replay value as you create unique worlds in various seasons and natural backdrops.

Indie game developers Sandwich Games and Tutel Games, along with publisher Frozen District, have released a free demo for the game Cozyrama. This particular game is a peaceful diorama sandbox title where you will be given the tools of create, shape, and customize your own magical locations for the creatures there to enjoy. You can see mroe in the trailer above as the demo is available on Steam right now ahead of Steam Next Fest.

Cozyrama

Cozyrama is a cozy, sandbox game where you create dioramas. What starts as a single sprout soon becomes a magical home filled with colorful blossoms, hanging lanterns, and tiny animals wandering around. There's no pressure, no time limit, and no competition. Just the freedom to decorate, explore, and relax at your own pace. Whether you want to spend a few minutes creating a cozy corner or hours designing your peaceful oasis, Cozyrama allows you to take things at your own pace. You can also try the story mode, where the developers prepared many tiny worlds filled with decorations to guide you in your explorations.

Endless Decorating Options – from colorful flowers to glowing lanterns, create the world of your dreams and give it a personal touch.

– from colorful flowers to glowing lanterns, create the world of your dreams and give it a personal touch. Casual and relaxing gameplay – no stress, no timers. Perfect for players who enjoy peaceful experiences, gentle exploration, and expressive creation.

– no stress, no timers. Perfect for players who enjoy peaceful experiences, gentle exploration, and expressive creation. Charming Animals – watch cute critters roam around your world and interact with them to make everything feel even more magical.

– watch cute critters roam around your world and interact with them to make everything feel even more magical. A Cozy, Colorful World – explore a world filled with vibrant, stylized designs that create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

– explore a world filled with vibrant, stylized designs that create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Replay Value – every time you play, you can create something new, experiment with different ideas, and discover fresh surprises!

– every time you play, you can create something new, experiment with different ideas, and discover fresh surprises! Build in every season and setting – design your perfect world across various natural backdrops: from lush meadows to blooming sakura groves, sandy beaches to rocky hillsides. Every setting offers a unique setting for you to explore and create in.

