Never Mourn Announces Its Official 2024 Release Date

Developer Primal Seed has confirmed a release date for Never Mourn, which is set to drop onto PC via Steam in late January 2024.

As a necromancer, create an undead army to battle alongside you and revive your child.

Face enemies with dual-sided weaponry and unlock new spells and abilities each run.

Combines action RPG chaos with rogue-lite progression for a uniquely strategic experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Primal Seed confirmed that they will release their new game Never Mourn for PC via Steam in early 2024. If you haven't seen the game, you play as a powerful necromancer sporting a double-edged weapon, as you'll kill your enemies and bring them back from the dead to fight on your side, growing an army to take on more in a quest to revive your kid. The game will be released on January 29, 2024, but until then, enjoy the trailer below!

Never Mourn

Everything is blurry and feels like an endless nightmare when Irea regains consciousness. Her memories are shattered, and her powers are erratic; she only remembers two things: She needs to save someone, and she won't let anything get in her way. Use both sides of your weapon to face hordes of enemies. Slay them off with using the scythe and use the other side to resurrect and protect them. Think ahead when composing your squad: each enemy you revive keeps all its specificities and skills. Manage your reanimated minions wisely, as reactivity and sense of analysis can save your life on the battlefield.

Help Irea recover her powers and memories by fighting endless hordes of starvelings. Don't fear Death: Irea will unlock access to a variety of spells & abilities when she dies. Each run will feel different: Altars will grant you different bonuses to pick in a classic rogue-lite fashion. Your creativity will be rewarded: Choose your spells, squad, and talents before each run, then take the right decisions, and you might overcome even the hardest challenges with your own playstyle.

Fast-paced Action RPG meets rogue-lite mechanics for an explosive mix.

Attack or support! Switch between the two skillsets and find creative ways to use these in tactical fights.

The Necromancy system is at the core of the game design. It brings a deep strategic dimension.

Unlock spells, abilities, and new minions to fight alongside you. Try them. Every run will feel different.

