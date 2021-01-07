Neverwinter Reveals Its Latest Expansion Called Sharandar

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios revealed the latest expansion to come to Neverwinter with Sharandar. The content will launch into the game on February 9th on PC and on March 9th for consoles, bringing players a new three-episode module in the mystical land of Sharandar. This should be familiar territory for longtime players of the game as it was originally introduced in the first module for the game called Fury of the Feywild, only this time around the world has been revamped and given a new look that will feel familiar yet different. All three episodes will introduce new features which included a new social hub, new story content, re-imagined adventure zones, several new enemies that will have you exploring your Monster Manual, and a new end-game dungeon. You can read more about it below along with the latest trailer and screenshots.

In Neverwinter: Sharandar, an unsettling darkness creeps across the Feywild and the age-old elven stronghold of Sharandar. Brutish creatures kill any foolish enough to enter the lands once held by Malabog the Fomorian King. Deep in the forest, rumors of an ancient fey being, together with scattered bands of Malabog's minions, seek to conquer Sharandar and seize its arcane secrets. The story of Neverwinter: Sharandar is experienced over three episodes. The first episode, The Iron Tooth launches February 9th on PC and March 9 on console. Adventurers are sent to the Ruins of Malabog to investigate the disappearance of an elven dignitary. This episode introduces new and returning players to the Feywild lands of Sharandar, in which they'll find the New Sharandar social hub, the Ruins of Malabog Adventure Zone, and the Vault of Stars dungeon, along with epic rewards. The next two episodes, Episode 2: The Soul Keeper and Episode 3: The Odious Court, continue the story of Neverwinter: Sharandar at a later date. Players have the chance to experience the transformation of Sharandar as they take on the sinister new threat revealed in the first episode and push back the darkness. More details, including features, for these episodes will be revealed soon.