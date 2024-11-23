Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Backyard Sports, Playground Productions

New Backyard Sports For Modern Consoles In The Works

Playground Productions and Mega Cat Studios revealed they are working on a modern Backyard Sports title, as Backyard Soccer '98 arrives

Article Summary Playground Productions and Mega Cat Studios are reviving the classic Backyard Sports series for modern consoles.

Backyard Soccer '98 hits Steam on Nov 27, alongside a resurgence in revamped retro sports titles.

New game promises the classic fun with fresh features, original characters, and some new faces.

Backyard Sports aims for diverse, accessible gameplay, and plans to expand its reach to mobile gaming.

Playground Productions announced they are currently working on a brand new modern version of Backyard Sports for current consoles. The team confirmed they are working with Mega Cat Studios to bring out the best of the series for both PC and consoles, continuing the story from the original titles for a new generation of kids and families. Meanwhile, on November 27, the latest in their retro title remakes comes out with Backyard Soccer '98. on Steam. We have more info from the announcement below.

Backyard Sports

In collaboration with Mega Cat Studios, Playground Productions' video game development partner, the upcoming game will be a fresh and exciting take on the classic Backyard games with compatibility and updated features for today's generation of gamers. The brand new game will feature all the original characters alongside a few new additions as well as embrace the comedy, diversity, accessibility, and fun that made the original titles timeless classics. Like the retro titles, the next-gen game can be used as a tool to teach kids sports rules and strategies, but it will also have difficulty levels that are challenging for the original fan base.

In the immediate, Playground Productions is building on the momentum from the October re-launch of Backyard Baseball '97, a global top-selling sports game on Steam, to launch Backyard Soccer '98, which will be available for purchase on Steam and via Steam Deck on November 27! Other retro titles now available for wishlist on Steam include Backyard Football '99, Backyard Basketball '01, Backyard Baseball '01 and Backyard Hockey '02.

At the helm of this endeavor is Lindsay Barnett, Founder & CEO, and Chris Waters, Chief Product Officer, who have built Playground Productions on the belief that great content has the power to create lasting memories and bring people together. With a passion for building engaging media that resonates across generations, Playground is leveraging cutting-edge technology and character IP to craft experiences that not only entertain, but also educate and inspire. Looking ahead, Playground Productions and Mega Cat Studios are in the process of making many of the Backyard Sports announced classic titles accessible for mobile gameplay to reach a wider audience. And games are just the beginning, as the production company seeks to expand the ways Backyard fans can engage with the brand and its beloved characters.

