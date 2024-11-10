Posted in: Games, New Blood Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Blood West

New Blood Interactive Acquires Publishing Rights For Blood West

New Blood Interactive has taken on publishing duties for Blood West, as they are working on the next title, Blood West: Dead Man’s Promise

Article Summary New Blood Interactive to publish Blood West: Dead Man’s Promise, enhancing the immersive horror game series.

Blood West, set in a supernatural Wild West, gains new content and expansions under New Blood Interactive.

Hyperstrange and New Blood Interactive collaborate to maximize Blood West's potential with fresh updates.

Key figures boast strategic partnership to elevate Blood West’s reach and player experience.

Indie game developer Hyperstrange has formed a new partnership with New Blood Interactive, as the company has taken on the publishing duties for Blood West. The two are working together on the next stage of the franchise called Blood West: Dead Man's Promise, which looks like it will be out sometime in 2025, but the team has also taken over for the main game that was released in 2023. We have more info and a couple of quotes about the new deal as we wait for this new game to arrive.

New Blood Interactive to Publish Blood West: Dead Man's Promise

Blood West is a first-person immersive horror game set in a supernatural Wild West. With a blend of survival mechanics and rich narrative elements, it has captivated players with its unique gameplay and atmospheric design. Developed by Hyperstrange, a studio dedicated to bringing Metal, Fantasy, Action, and Hyper-strangeness to gamers worldwide. Blood West has been praised for its art direction and innovative gameplay mechanics since its initial early access release in 2021 and subsequent full release in 2023. We hear it's also sold quite well! As part of this transition, New Blood Interactive will bring new content aimed at enhancing the Blood West experience, including the aforementioned Dead Man's Promise expansion (starring Redd Pepper) and future DLC for the base game. The partnership promises to "unlock the game's full potential" while creating exciting new experiences for players.

"While amidst the backstage of the video games industry, we see the landscape of collapse and panic, where the creative power of indie is covered by the rubble of falling and blinded financial titans – against all odds, we've decided to push even harder into the quality and experience of Blood West. Finding like-minded and energetic allies like New Blood, the more we believe that all we need is action, the more we're going to make it as a true survivor," said Przemysław Miliński, Co-Founder of Hyperstrange.

"We're thrilled to welcome Blood West into the New Blood stable of games and to work alongside Hyperstrange to help deliver their vision for the game," said Dave Oshry, CEO of New Blood Interactive. "This strategic partnership aims to enhance the game's reach and help add the New Blood secret sauce to an already great title – benefiting players and developers alike."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!