New Civilization Roguelike Deckbuilder Spinera Announced

Build up a brand-new civilization with the powers of God set on random in Spinera, coming out on Pc via Steam sometime in 2026

Article Summary Spinera is a roguelike deckbuilder where you build a civilization using a randomized slot machine system.

Shape your people's destiny by spinning for resources and combining results with tech, wonders, and symbols.

Recruit unique leaders, unlock new abilities, and progress through different ages against evolving enemies.

Endless replayability with diverse leaders, tech trees, wonders, and strategic choices every playthrough.

Indie game developer and publisher Arvis Games has announced its latest game in the works, as they make the power of God random in Spinera. This is a new roguelike deckbuilder in which you'll build a civilization up from scratch using the powers of God, only with everything set on random, as you'll have to use a slot machine resource system to make things happen. Each spin will let you shape destiny for the people below. We have more details and the trailer here, as the game will have a playtest coming shortly, with a release happening sometime in 2026.

Spinera

In Spinera, you begin by selecting a Leader, and his unique strengths, and then advance your people through the eras. To survive each age and surpass its score threshold, you'll spin your slot machine for resources and combine your results with the technologies, wonders, and symbols in your deck. From deck manipulation to tactical resource allocation, Spinera challenges players to decide whether to invest in technologies, enlist great people, strengthen their army, or use economic power to bend fate in their favor. Every choice shapes your run, your civilization, and your chances of surviving the relentless march of time.

Roguelike slot-machine deckbuilder where every spin generates resources, triggers effects, and drives your strategy.

where every spin generates resources, triggers effects, and drives your strategy. Deck Management: Build, enhance, and customize your symbol deck to craft devastating combos.

Build, enhance, and customize your symbol deck to craft devastating combos. Discover technologies such as Writing, The Wheel, Astrology, and many more.

such as Writing, The Wheel, Astrology, and many more. Recruit great minds , each offering unique specialties and impactful abilities.

, each offering unique specialties and impactful abilities. Construct iconic wonders to permanently alter the course of your run.

to permanently alter the course of your run. Face enemies , defend your lands, or strike first to claim what your civilization deserves.

, defend your lands, or strike first to claim what your civilization deserves. Progress across ages from primitive tools to modern warfare as your enemies evolve with you.

from primitive tools to modern warfare as your enemies evolve with you. Endless strategic possibilities where every leader, technology, event, and decision reshapes your civilization's destiny.

where every leader, technology, event, and decision reshapes your civilization's destiny. Compete for high scores, unlock new leaders, and strive to become the supreme civilization.

