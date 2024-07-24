Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Boba, Tomatoast

New Cozy Management Sim Call Of Boba Announced

Can you save a small and struggling boba tea shop from going under? Try your best in the new cozy game Call of Boba, coming out soon

Article Summary Save a boba tea shop and play as a penguin in the cozy management sim Call of Boba.

Mix teas, brew boba, and serve unique drinks to charming customers with a lo-fi soundtrack.

Engage in farming, fishing, mini-games, and side quests to grow your boba tea business.

Defend your shop with Boba weapons and discover romance in this delightful pixel art adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher Tomatoast has announced their latest game, as things get cozy with your own boba shop in Call of Boba. The game will have you playing as a penguin who has been tasked with trying to save a struggling coffee shop, as you'll brew your own teas and special boba to serve customers who are looking for something a little different. All to a quaint lo-fi soundtrack with chill beats. The game has no release date yet; we just know it will arrive in Early Access on Steam later this year. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Call of Boba

Call of Boba is a cozy adventure about saving a struggling Boba Tea shop. Manage the business, brew tea, find recipes, plant, and farm ingredients, befriend (and fall in love with) customers, fight dream enemies with Boba weapons, explore, go fishing, and much much more on your quest to serve up the best tea in town! Call of Boba is a relaxing adventure game about saving a struggling Boba Tea Shop, combining life sim, farming, restaurant, cooking sim, roguelike and minigame elements into one deliciously cosy blend. There's more to do than brew. As your business grows, you'll develop relationships with the customers or maybe even some romance! Venture beyond the doors of the tea shop for side quests, mini-games, fishing, farming, and more. The whole town is your playground! Between shifts behind the counter, you'll need to wage battle with the nefarious enemies that descend after sunset. Using your trusty boba tea weapons, known as Bobas, you will defeat them and gain new inspiration for your boba tea creations.

Run your own Boba store in a cozy town!

Farm, fight, and collect ingredients!

Explore the town and complete mini-games!

Make friends or even fall in love!

A cozy pixel art adventure all about TEA!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!