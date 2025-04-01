Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Big Fan Games, Monster Train 2, Shiny Shoe

Monster Train 2 Confirmed For PC & Console Release This May

A release date has been set for the new action deck-builder Monster Train 2, as ther game comes to PC and consoles this May

Article Summary Monster Train 2 set for a thrilling release on PC and consoles this May.

Battle Titans with five new clans in Heaven, Hell, and Abyss.

Unlock Pyre Hearts, engage in Dimensional Challenges, and more.

Endless Mode, train customization, and daily challenges await!

This morning, developer Shiny Shoe and publisher Big Fan Games (a publishing label under Devolver Digital) confirmed the release date for Monster Train 2. The action deck-builder has been teased for a while now, but now we know the official release date is set for May 21, as it arrives on PC via Steam and all three major consoles. With the news comes a new trailer from the devs showing off what the final game will look like, which you can check out here.

Monster Train 2

Powerful beings known as Titans have seized control of Heaven. A makeshift alliance is formed between former angels and demons, who must learn to work together against their common foe. Now, you must command these clans aboard newly forged trains, and embark on your journey through Hell, Heaven, and the Abyss, to defeat the Titans before they destroy this world. Chaos awaits beyond the gates! Choose from a selection of five brand-new clans, each with its own unique strengths and gameplay, to forge strategies fitting your personal play style. With three vertical levels to defend against dangerous new enemies, you'll need to recruit powerful new units, upgrade cards, and experiment to survive. Can you defeat the all-new and ultra-challenging Titans?

Pyre Hearts : Each Pyre Heart brings unique functionality to gameplay. Unlocking them not only provides another way to customize your run before departing but also plays a key role in advancing the story.

: Each Pyre Heart brings unique functionality to gameplay. Unlocking them not only provides another way to customize your run before departing but also plays a key role in advancing the story. Dimensional Challenges : Ready for a new twist on your adventure? This mode offers handcrafted challenges, new Mutators, and unique cosmetic rewards to be earned as you complete them.

: Ready for a new twist on your adventure? This mode offers handcrafted challenges, new Mutators, and unique cosmetic rewards to be earned as you complete them. Train Customization : Unlock new parts for your train and customize it to suit your personal style.

: Unlock new parts for your train and customize it to suit your personal style. The Logbook : In addition to recording completion goals, the improved Logbook also now includes new features, such as enemy information, collection objectives, and more ways to compare your achievements against your friends.

: In addition to recording completion goals, the improved Logbook also now includes new features, such as enemy information, collection objectives, and more ways to compare your achievements against your friends. Daily Challenges : Take on a new challenge every day with a hugely modified run featuring brand new mutators, as well as some returning old favorites. Compete globally and against friends, and climb the leaderboards with a skill-focused scoring system.

: Take on a new challenge every day with a hugely modified run featuring brand new mutators, as well as some returning old favorites. Compete globally and against friends, and climb the leaderboards with a skill-focused scoring system. Celestial Alcoves : The rapid expansion of the Rail has attracted many new visitors to Hell. Encounter a wide variety of random events with exciting gameplay and maybe even a few surprises from outside of the Monster Train universe.

: The rapid expansion of the Rail has attracted many new visitors to Hell. Encounter a wide variety of random events with exciting gameplay and maybe even a few surprises from outside of the Monster Train universe. Endless Mode: One of the most requested features by Monster Train players is here! Travel the Rails with ever-increasing difficulty to test your skills and see how long you can survive. You can even compare your stats against your friends!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!