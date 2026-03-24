Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Escape the Baby Alarm, Julie Normann Bjørnskov

New Cozy Puzzle Game Escape the Baby Alarm Announced

Tackle the life of a mom to a newborn baby in the cozy escape-room experience that is Escape the Baby Alarm, coming out this year

Article Summary Escape the Baby Alarm is a cozy escape-room puzzle game about the chaos and love of parenthood.

Players take on the role of a new mother, balancing baby care, daily tasks, and constant distractions.

Enjoy relaxing, hand-drawn scenes and solve puzzles inspired by real parenting moments.

Combines narrative depth with calm, pressure-free gameplay for a unique parenthood experience.

Solo game developer Julie Normann Bjørnskov announced their latest game in the works, as they unveiled Escape the Baby Alarm. This is an interesting mix of genres, as they have turned motherhood into a cozy escape-room experience. You'll take on a number of tasks as the mother of a newborn baby, trying to manage your life, the baby's needs, and a ton of distractions at the same time as you attempt to find a balance. It's a pretty unique and awesome way to show what mothers go through. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is being slated for a 2026 release.

But Mom, Don't You Have So Many Things To Do As You Escape the Baby Alarm

Escape the Baby Alarm is a cozy escape room-inspired puzzle game that explores the chaos and love of parenthood with warmth and humor. The game combines creative puzzles, narrative depth, and a relaxing gameplay experience, offering a unique and rare experience! Baby spit-up on your shoulder, fig bars in your pockets, rice under your socks, endless pride and endless worries – feel seen in Escape the Baby Alarm. The game unfolds through a series of hand-drawn scenes where players solve imaginative, visually integrated puzzles reflecting the daily struggles and joys of being a parent. From juggling sleep deprivation and noisy baby alarms to navigating absurd yet familiar situations, the game tells a humorous, thought-provoking, and heartfelt story about the reality of parenthood.

Escape the Baby Alarm's story unfolds through a series of hand-drawn scenes where players solve visual puzzles inspired by everyday life as a new parent, from stepping on rice in their socks to facing the quiet fear of not doing well enough, both practically and emotionally. The experience moves through the many layers of becoming a parent and builds toward a confrontation with the "Am I a Good Mother?" monster. Blending an interactive comic style with classic point-and-click gameplay, the game creates a calm narrative space where small clues are woven naturally into the visuals.

Short, relaxing puzzle experience

Escape-room-inspired challenges set in everyday family life

Hand-drawn scenes filled with small, visual clues

Puzzles drawn from real moments, from rice on the floor to tired mornings

Calm gameplay with no time pressure

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