Capcom Unveils More About Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin

Capcom revealed more details and a new trailer today for their upcoming release of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin. The news came out during the April Monster Hunter Digital Event held on Twitch and YouTube, as they revealed that Lilia and Reverto will be returning to the series. The duo is on a brand new mission to capture your companion Razewing Ratha before it can awaken its destructive power, which has been foretold in the prophecy of the Wings of Ruin. While also evading a bunch of other hunters and riders looking to capture the creature for their own means. You can check out more details below on the game as well as new info on the update for Monster Hunter Rise. The game will drop on July 9th for PC and Nintendo Switch.

Following the new Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin trailer, the Monster Hunter Digital Event provided the first details on the strategic elements underpinning the turn-based combat in the game. While the three attack types of Power, Speed and Technical return from Monster Hunter Stories, aspiring Monster Riders must also master using the correct weapon type, element, and skills to overcome increasingly imposing threats. By learning the fighting style of individual monsters, players can counter incoming attacks by selecting the correct attack type. Additionally, they can stop enemy monsters in their tracks by targeting and breaking specific body parts, as well as team up with their Monstie to perform powerful Double Attacks. Riders can also join forces with their Monsties and other Battle Buddy characters to unleash devastating Kinship Attacks that can change the flow of battle.

During the event, Monster Hunter Rise players also received their first look at the variety of monsters included in the first free title update for the game, which will be available to all players later today. In addition to the tempestuous arrival of the Elder Dragons Kushala Daora, Teostra, and the previously announced Chameleos, players will also be able to duke it out with Apex Diablos and Apex Rathalos. As part of the update, previously released Apex monsters can be challenged outside of Rampage quests, Magnamalo will join the Rampage quest rotation, players will be able to forge layered armor, and the max hunter rank will be unlocked when certain conditions are met. New event quests will also be released following the title update, and can be played offline at any time once downloaded. Fashion hunters will also be able to purchase new cosmetic DLC that includes new voice options, sticker sets, gestures, layered armor for your buddies and more!