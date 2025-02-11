Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Aska

Aska Launches a Brand-New Tree-Infused Update

The Viking survival tribe-building game Aska has a brand new update out, as it centers a lot around trees for some reason

Article Summary Aska introduces tree-focused Forester Huts to cultivate diverse wood types.

Caves now feature regenerating iron and stone via explosive cave-ins.

Craft explosive sacks to refresh cave walls and take down obstacles.

Fisherman boats upgraded for better navigation and new Sturdy Rods.

Indie game developer Sand Sailor Studio and publisher Thunderful Publishing dropped a new tree-specific update into Aska as part of its Early Access period. We're not kidding; it focuses on trees and forests a lot with several new additions to the game that brings in more of a wood-centric theme to a lot of the game's options. We have the finer details below as the update is now live.

February 2025 Update

Forester Hut and Forester House – Players can now replant trees using a new building, Foresters. Using the new shovel item, players or their villagers can dig holes where trees can be planted, with each tree type yielding different types of wood.

Players can now replant trees using a new building, Foresters. Using the new shovel item, players or their villagers can dig holes where trees can be planted, with each tree type yielding different types of wood. Cave Overhaul and Infinite Iron – Players can now regenerate iron and stone in the caves by way of an unexpected explosive device. The cave crawlers have laid weird eggs in the mines, which can be harvested and mixed together with other resources to cause powerful explosions.

Players can now regenerate iron and stone in the caves by way of an unexpected explosive device. The cave crawlers have laid weird eggs in the mines, which can be harvested and mixed together with other resources to cause powerful explosions. Cave-Ins and Explosive Sacks – These explosive sacks are now craftable at the Workshop House. When detonated, they will cause cave-ins, refreshing the cave walls which can be mined for iron and stone, while also destroying trees, stone clumps and even enemies!

These explosive sacks are now craftable at the Workshop House. When detonated, they will cause cave-ins, refreshing the cave walls which can be mined for iron and stone, while also destroying trees, stone clumps and even enemies! Fisherman Boats Overhaul – Villager fishing, especially when using boats has been updated with improved effectiveness and navigation. Additionally, fishermen buildings now have a safety area and new Sturdy Fishing Rods are available.

Aska

In Aska, they strive to build a self-sustaining Viking tribe, working, crafting, hunting, and fighting together. Command and organize intelligent NPC villagers, working and fighting alongside them. Lay claim to unspoiled lands and pave the way for a fierce Viking tribe. Craft the ultimate settlement solo or together with up to three friends. Trust in the Gods and the power of the Eye of Odin and summon intelligent NPC villagers to provide camaraderie and relief from the toils of survival.

