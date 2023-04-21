Dead Island 2 Releases Brand-New Launch Trailer Check out the latest launch trailer for Dead Island 2 as Deep Silver has officially released the game this week.

Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver are celebrating the launch of Dead Island 2 with a brand-new launch trailer for you to check out. There really isn't anything new to this trailer that you haven't already seen before in some capacity or another, it's basically here with some quotes from a few places to hype you up on the game's release, which has happened today. You can check out the trailer down at the bottom before heading off to buy it for yourself.

"Set in Los Angeles, or HELL-A as it's known in Dead Island 2, players choose from one of six bombastic survivors turned slayers – Amy, Bruno, Dani, Ryan, Carla, and Jacob – each with their own personalities and unique range of abilities, the latter of which can be customised using the brand-new Skill Cards system. With the once prosperous city of LA quarantined thanks to the deadly zombie virus, it's down to the somehow immune slayer to embark on an epic, gore-filled journey, meet a colorful cast of characters, and explore well-known locations such as Beverly Hills, Venice Beach, and Santa Monica to uncover the truth behind the outbreak and the horrifying transformation they've undergone following a bite from a zombie."

"Dead Island 2 makes zombie slaying feel more up-close and personal than ever thanks to Dambuster's F.L.E.S.H. (Fully Locational Evisceration System for Humanoids) system, which makes zombie dismemberment gloriously gory. To assist in this carnage, the game offers tons of weapons, mods, and skills to craft and equip, letting players build their own unique, devastating arsenal. There are dozens of distinct zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks, and LA-themed variations. If players need a helping hand, they can bring friends into the fray with co-op mode (up to three players) and ensure a lengthy stay in HELL-A."