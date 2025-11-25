Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Level Headed Games, Whimpact!

New Creator Collection Game Whimpact! Announced For Steam

Whimpact! has been announced today, as the game puts a new spin on the classic creature collection model with you getting the powers

Article Summary Whimpact! is a new creature collection game announced for Steam by Level Headed Games.

Gain unique powers by collecting Whims, each offering special abilities like speed or high jump.

Battle in multiplayer arenas, competing in fast-paced egg hunts for Starcane energy rewards.

Customize your base, upgrade Whims, and unlock cosmetics in a vibrant, creative world.

Indie game developer and publisher Level Headed Games has revealed their latest creature collection game coming to Steam, Whimpact! The game changes up the format a bit when it comes to the genre, as every creature you collect give you the powers as opposed to you commanding them, with every Whim companion offering different abilities for players to utilize and chain together such as higher jumping, damage resistance, increased speed, etc. We have more details about the game here, as well as the announcement trailer, as the game is aiming for a release sometime in Q2 2026.

Whimpact!

The world of the Whims is fading—and they need you to bring it back to life. In Whimpact!, you'll team up with Whims, magical creatures who grow stronger as you care for them. These vibrant allies unlock incredible powers, which will be tested in fast-paced, multiplayer arenas, where cooperation and friendly competition collide in high-energy egg hunts. Customize your home base, collect fantastic outfits, and explore a world bursting with color, creativity, and a bit of chaos.

Collect and Raise Whims: By giving them a home and tending to their needs, Whims reveal their true power and grow stronger. Take them as companion creatures into the arena where they'll imbue players with amazing powers — the stronger the Whim, the better you play!

By giving them a home and tending to their needs, Whims reveal their true power and grow stronger. Take them as companion creatures into the arena where they'll imbue players with amazing powers — the stronger the Whim, the better you play! Co-Op Arena Gameplay: Journey to The Beyond to reclaim Starcane energy in an extreme egg hunt! Either solo or with up to eight teammates, work together to find and gather the most valuable Starcane bundles by navigating challenging obstacles before time runs out. The more points your team scores, the better rewards you receive!

Journey to The Beyond to reclaim Starcane energy in an extreme egg hunt! Either solo or with up to eight teammates, work together to find and gather the most valuable Starcane bundles by navigating challenging obstacles before time runs out. The more points your team scores, the better rewards you receive! Colorful Creature Collection: Bring color back to the world of Whimpact! There are seven color and six power Whim variants to collect, bringing the powers of Speed, Strength, High Jump, Long Jump, Antifreeze and Magnetization.

Bring color back to the world of Whimpact! There are seven color and six power Whim variants to collect, bringing the powers of Speed, Strength, High Jump, Long Jump, Antifreeze and Magnetization. Cosmetics and Decor Galore: Decorate your Home Tile to show off your style and level your Whims up faster. Earn cosmetics to personalize your character, display your accomplishments, and dress your Whims up in an ever-growing number of outfits.

