New Double Devstream Covered Warframe & Soulframe Updates

Digital Extremes held a nearly two-hour double devstream in which they discussed several Warframe, Warframe: 1999, and Soulframe topics

Digital Extremes held a nearly two-hour double devstream this past week, going over a number of topics for both Warframe and Soulframe. The team went over a number of topics, including the new Warframe: 1999 webcomic on the way in November, the Technocyte Coda you'll find in the new title, and a public Pre-Alpha for Soulframe coming in 2025. We have the dev notes for you below along with the complete livestream to watch above.

Technocyte Coda, AKA the "Infested Adversaries System"

A new form of Warframe's Infested enemies known as the Techrot have emerged in an alternate version of 1999 and taken over the era's vulnerable technology as a literal Y2K bug. Corrupted computers unlucky enough to download hit tracks from boy band sensation On-lyne have inspired the Techrot to create its own version of the heartthrobs' concerts to lure in starry-eyed victims for it to consume. These Technocyte Coda include versions of each band member with their own combat styles — Zeke's coiling tentacle whips, DJ RoM's illusionary technomancy, Drillbit's metal magnetism manipulation, Harddrive's brute force charge, and Packet's nimbly dexterous claws — that can be challenged to musical boss battles in modern day. Hunting down and defeating a Technocyte Coda member will reward players not with an autograph, but with tokens to unlock one of 13 Infested weapons. Players also have a chance to obtain cosmetics or goodies respective to their Coda member.

Protoframes Origins in Warframe: 1999 Prequel Webcomic

In partnership with community artist Karu, this comic will explore the founding of The Hex Syndicate and how this group of six misfits came together after their lives were ruined by the experiments of Albrecht Entrati. Relive the classic arcade days with a playable mini-game in the Höllvanian mall hub. Revealed today was Caliber Chicks, an original '90s-era run n' gun side-scroller developed in partnership with Sumo Digital. Customize the Atomicycle with countless colors and 11 upcoming premium skins to explore not just the streets of Höllvania, but any open zone in the Origin System, in style.

Xaku Prime lands on November 13

Xaku, the amalgamation of three long forgotten Warframes, will reconverge into the epitome of a technologic empire's ambition. Acting as beneficiaries of the Entrati family, these three warriors were lost to the abyss of the Void long ago until now. Xaku Prime will emerge alongside two new Prime weapons, a Syandana, and an Operator suit. Ahead of their Protoframe appearance in 1999, Trinity and Nyx will receive light reworks to finetune their gameplay experience. Trinity's passive ability will be completely replaced with overall buffs to her other abilities, making her more meta-viable. More info on Nyx's changes coming soon.

Soulframe Preludes (our Pre-Alpha) Open in 2025

Preludes invites are still expanding further! The team is working towards providing even more access in the form of sharable codes. Each player that gets into the playtest will soon get four additional codes to share with friends and family within their invite email. The dev team detailed additional changes to the combat system as well as skill acquisition through weapon usage, player progression, crafting, and environmental visual upgrades. Turn fables into forces of nature with five new weapons waiting to be unlocked while exploring the slice of Alca. Hear the call of various overworld encounters, deemed Sparrow's Tales. These encounters can be discovered across the map as special challenges to take on for high-quality rewards, and the latest Preludes update will include a new one to discover.

