New Family Tabletop Game Festival Announced For October

Do you have what it takes to create the best possible fireworks display? In Festival, you'll compete against others for the best closing show.

Become the master of fireworks in a tile-placement and tile-stacking quest for victory.

Engage in a colorful competition to create the ultimate festival's closing fireworks show.

Featuring beautiful, eco-friendly components and accessible gameplay with symbols for colors.

Quebec tabletop publisher Scorpion Masqué announced their latest game, Festival, which will be coming out this Fall. The game will put all of you in charge of your own cities as you attempt to create the best closing ceremony to your own festival, complete with fireworks shows that will end each one. You'll use tiles and cards to set up your own display in an attempt to put on the best show against all of the others. The game is currently slated to be released this October, as we have more details about it here.

Festival

The great cities of the world are challenging each other to present the most beautiful festival imaginable. The closing fireworks ceremony, held in all cities, will be the final rose in the crown of the festivities. In Festival, you will be selecting tiles to place on your tableau to create the most impressive and beautiful fireworks display possible… and of course, score the most victory points! This tile-placement and tile-stacking game will have you choosing to either take and place a firework tile on your turn, or select an objective card to complete for victory points at the game's end! Don't forget that the higher you stack your firework tiles, the more points you stand to collect in the end… and make sure to organize your display to land those coveted Crowd-Pleasers to get even more points, and lift your city to the top of the podium.

• An exciting theme: Fireworks! A game for families that's easy to learn with a real depth of play.

• Thick tiles that are fun to handle, a wonderful art style; simple, naïve, an very original.

• A bright and colorful game – the black background makes the colors explode off the board.

• A box that stands out on store shelves, a game that's part of an ecological plan.

• Accessibility-oriented: each color has a little symbol associated with it so that everyone can play.

