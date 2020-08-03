Salamence Raid Guide: How To Counter This Dragon In Pokémon GO

Rayquaza isn't the only powerful Dragon-type currently lording over raids in Pokémon GO. As a part of Ultra Unlock Week One: Dragon Week, the powerful Salamence is featured in Tier Four raids. Tier Four raids are for Pokémon that cannot be taken down by a solo trainer but aren't of Legendary status like Rayquaza. Salamence is one of the strongest Dragons in the game, and Bleeding Cool is here to help with our Salamence raid guide with the top counters so that you can defeat this beast and add it to your team.

Top Salamence Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Salamence counters as such: Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Shadow Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Shadow Lapras (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Shadow Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball Ice-Type)

Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage) It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Salamence with efficiency.

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Cloyster (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Walrein (Frost Breath, Blizzard)

Mew (Frost Breath, Blizzard)

Lapras (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Jynx (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Beartic (Powder Snow, Ice Punch)

Regice (Frost Breath, Blizzard)

Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball Ice-Tye)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Like Rayquaza, Salamence is double-weak to Ice-Type moves due to its dual typing of Dragon and Flying. Because of this weakness, using the above icybois will enable two-level 40 trainers with the top counters will be able to defeat Salamence. It is recommended that at least three trainers team up to take on this Tier Four in any other circumstance. If trainers are not able to guarantee the use of the top counters, four-level 35+ trainers can take it down.

Catching Salamence

Salamence has a huge catch circle, and is one of the easier Pokémon on which to hit Great and Excellent throws. It is similarly placed to Rayquaza, who needs a medium-length throw aimed at the middle of the screen near its face. Salamence will travel up and down the screen and, while it isn't Legendary, should be treated as such in order to catch, using the following technique.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Salamence's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. To make sure that can be done, throw the ball when Salamence is finishing its attack. The attack is a smooth loop and strike at the player. The Pokémon will settle back into its place and, as it settles, throw the ball. The best berry to help catch the dragon is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Salamence.

Shiny Salamence odds

Salamence is the third-stage of Bagon and, while Bagon can be found Shiny in the wild, Salamence cannot be caught in its Shiny form. 100% IVs When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Salamence will have a CP of 2142 in normal weather conditions, and 2678 in either windy or snowing conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this Dragon-type so strong that players call it a pseudo-Legendary.