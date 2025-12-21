Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: APOC, Microprose, Steel Bounty

New First-Person Mech Sim Game Steel Bounty Announced

A new immersive first-person mech simulation game called Steel Bounty is in development, taking it back to polygon combat

Article Summary Steel Bounty is a new first-person mech sim inspired by classics like MechWarrior and Battletech.

Lead a mercenary company in a dynamic star system, where every decision impacts the ongoing campaign.

Extensive mech customization lets you build, trade, and fine-tune machines with diverse parts and weapons.

Experience immersive combat from interactive cockpits in fully destructible, real-time battle environments.

Indie game developer APOC and publisher MicroProse revealed a brand-new mechanized war game in the form of Steel Bounty. This will take you back to the days of titles like MechWarrior and Battletech being all polygon shapes, but with a far more extensive customization system and greater tactical options. You can check out the latest trailer above and info below, as the game currently has no set release window.

Steel Bounty

In Steel Bounty, players lead a mercenary company operating across a dynamic star system. Every mission outcome and strategic decision influences the wider campaign, shaping the economy, unlocking new opportunities, and altering the balance of power. From managing finances and resources to recruiting and training pilots, success depends as much on leadership as on combat skill. The game features extensive mech customization, allowing players to design, build, trade, and fine-tune their machines with a wide range of parts and weapons. Battles unfold in fully destructible environments, where the raw power of towering mechs can level cities and reshape the battlefield in real time. All combat is experienced from detailed, interactive first-person cockpits, emphasizing immersion and tactical awareness.

