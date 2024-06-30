Posted in: Books, Games, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: ,

New Hardcover Book The World Of Minecraft Announced

Minecraft fans will be getting a brand new book this fall, as The World Of Minecraft will be the definitive account of its history.

Article Summary

  • Random House Worlds to release 'The World of Minecraft' hardcover this fall for $40.
  • Definitive account of Minecraft's evolution from 2009 to global sensation.
  • Book features interviews, community stories, and the making of key game elements.
  • Includes foreword by Jeb Bergensten, afterword by Agnes Larsson, and rare art.

Random House Worlds has announced their latest video game chronicle, The World of Minecraft, will be released this Fall. This book is being billed as "the definitive account of the game's history," as it appears they will mix the history of its development with that of the in-game history. This is basically being created to be the end-all-be-all book for fans of the game and a collector's item for those looking to have everything you'll ever need to know about the title in one tome to sit on your shelf. We have more information about the book or you below, as it will be released on October 15 for the price tag of $40.

The World of Minecraft

