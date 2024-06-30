Posted in: Books, Games, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: Random House Worlds, The World of Minecraft

New Hardcover Book The World Of Minecraft Announced

Minecraft fans will be getting a brand new book this fall, as The World Of Minecraft will be the definitive account of its history.

Article Summary Random House Worlds to release 'The World of Minecraft' hardcover this fall for $40.

Definitive account of Minecraft's evolution from 2009 to global sensation.

Book features interviews, community stories, and the making of key game elements.

Includes foreword by Jeb Bergensten, afterword by Agnes Larsson, and rare art.

Random House Worlds has announced their latest video game chronicle, The World of Minecraft, will be released this Fall. This book is being billed as "the definitive account of the game's history," as it appears they will mix the history of its development with that of the in-game history. This is basically being created to be the end-all-be-all book for fans of the game and a collector's item for those looking to have everything you'll ever need to know about the title in one tome to sit on your shelf. We have more information about the book or you below, as it will be released on October 15 for the price tag of $40.

The World of Minecraft

Uncover the history of one of the most influential games of all time in The World of Minecraft. Explore how the critically acclaimed game evolved from a one-person project in 2009 to the global gaming phenomenon it is today. The World of Minecraft is the definitive account of the game's history, combining exclusive interviews from the Mojang studio and recollections from long-standing members of the gaming community. Read the stories behind mods like Feed The Beast, the growth of community-defining servers like Hypixel, and YouTube channels like The Yogscast, plus a personal account from Lydia Winters on the creation of Alex, the impact of Minecraft charity Block by Block, the origin of the phantom, and many more insights.This must-have collector's item includes a foreword from chief creative officer Jens "Jeb" Bergensten and an afterword from vanilla Minecraft game director Agnes Larsson, plus original concept art, beautifully detailed renders, and previously unseen archive materials that illustrate how the game has developed over its first fifteen years. Journey back into past eras of the game and look to the future in this comprehensive chronicle of Minecraft's story.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!