New Horror Title Amanda The Adventurer Slated For April Release Get ready to have the education entertainment scared out of you when Amanda The Adventurer is released next month.

DreadXP and indie developer MANGLEDmaw Games are ready to scare the absolute education out of you with their new horror entertainment game Amanda the Adventurer. Taking obvious inspiration from Dora The Explorer, the game takes elements from an educational program and puts them into a horror scenario as this little girl, and her sheep companion, haunt you in an empty house full of puzzles and mystery. What does it all have to do with each other? Find out next month went he game comes out on PC via Steam on April 25th.

"Amanda the Adventurer is a found footage-style horror title that's a throwback to the television edutainment era. In the game, players embody Riley Park who inherits their Aunt Kate's house following her death. The adventure starts with the seemingly banal task of digging through the reclusive aunt's attic, where Riley comes across a box full of VHS tapes. Watching through them, they discover that the tapes contain episodes of a long-lost children's show starring the plucky Amanda the Adventurer and her cowardly yet loyal sidekick, Woolie the Sheep. At first glance, the videos seem innocently childish and wholesome, depicting two best buddies as they explore and learn all about their wonderful world. However, the longer the videos are watched, the more a creeping, sickening feeling emerges that something in the tapes is watching back. Every day's another adventure!"

Fun-Filled Episodes! : Featuring several play-along, laugh-along, learn-along episodes, there's always fun to be had with Amanda. Just don't upset her, OK?

A New Take on Analog Horror : Discover animated tapes that tell a progressively more unsettling story, all under the guise of a welcoming children's cartoon.



Nostalgia in Full Force : Play through classic, '90's-style CGI that recalls a simpler era of animation.

You Talking to Me?: Amanda the Adventurer brings back the familiar format of characters who interact directly with the viewer — a dream come true for any '90s kid…or is it a nightmare?