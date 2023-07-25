Posted in: Devsisters, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Brixity, Mobile

New Mobile Game Brixity Announced & Taking Sign-Ups

Devsisters have revealed their latest mobile title on the way as Brixity will be a new third-person city builder on iOS and Android.

Mobile publisher Devsisters has announced their latest game on the way called Brixity, and they are currently taking pre-registrations. This will be a third-person city builder title in which you will be restoring a society that collapsed long ago. It will be up to you to use the resources you have and your imagination to rebuild and create your own buildings to restore that society. There's no formal release date on it, but they are currently signing people up with special rewards for those who do it before August 7th. We got more info and the official trailer for the game below.

"Brixity is a new sandbox city-building game that assigns players the task of restoring Earth, which collapsed 500 years ago, with 'Pipos' to assist them in creating their own city. With a high degree of freedom, players can make Earth their own with the ability to build giant skyscrapers, invite new Pipos to visit, design entire cities, and enjoy creations only limited by imagination. The helpful blueprint-sharing feature will allow anyone to make the city of their dreams."

Meet the Loveable Hardworking Pipos: Pipos are helpful residents with their unique job and function for restoring Earth. They contribute to the city's growth by working at various buildings. Players can explore the city in third-person, interact with Pipos for colorful exchanges, and discover their personalities. Pipos add depth and immersion to the city-building experience, making BRIXITY a vibrant world where the player and NPC stories intertwine.

Fresh Out of the Oven Rewards for CookieRun Players: Users of CookieRun: Kingdom and CookieRun: OvenBreak can receive in-game items after pre-registering on the BRIXITY site. An early access event is also underway, where they can create their own BRIXITY characters on the pre-registration page.

Early Access Event: In addition to pre-registration, future city builders can now register for the game's Early Access event through August 7th. Selected players can experience BRIXITY in advance and during its Early Access Event from August 10th to the 21st for Android devices only. Early Access participant progress and in-app purchases will carry over to the full release.

