New Multiplayer Action RPG Cloudheim Announced

The all-new multiplayer action RPG Cloudheim has been announched, as the game is being planned for release sometime this Fall

Article Summary Discover Cloudheim, a new multiplayer action RPG set for a Fall release by Noodle Cat Games.

Engage in combo-driven combat with destructible environments in solo or 4-player co-op.

Explore diverse islands from the flying turtle base, Odin Shell, and craft unique weapons.

Join forces with friends, share abilities, and unlock new characters in an evolving world.

Brand-new indie game development studio Noodle Cat Games revealed their latest game in the works, as Cloudheim is being planned for release this Fall. The studio was founded by a bunch of gaming vets from Epic Games, EA, Codemasters, Disney, and Bioware, who have come together to make this new multiplayer action RPG. We have the announcement trailer above and more info about the game below as we wait to find out when this will be released for PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Cloudheim

In Cloudheim, players will rally allies for spectacular, combo-driven combat in a destructible world, where enemies take more damage when they use physics to destroy them. Players can harness powerful abilities and craft ever-evolving weapons to unlock new skills and devastating combos. A myriad of diverse islands and mysterious dungeons are waiting to be explored from players' flying turtle base, Odin Shell. Cloudheim can be experienced solo or in up to 4-player online co-op with a cast of characters and creatures to guide the player's journey. Blending fast-paced action and dynamic crafting, this brand-new action RPG is a colorful fantasy realm waiting to be transformed.

Mayhem is unleashed in a fully breakable world. Players can chain powerful abilities together and coordinate devastating team combos to crush their enemies. This includes tearing down pillars onto monsters, lassoing enemies into tornadoes, shooting Greebles out of cannons, or kicking exploding barrels into the fray. Rising Together: Players can join forces with up to three friends in online co-op, sharing every weapon and ability unlocked as they grow stronger together and discover new playable characters.

Players can adventure across diverse islands and explore mysterious, changing dungeons filled with challenging enemies, puzzles, crafting resources, and valuable loot waiting to be discovered. Teaming up with Fantastic Creatures: The resourceful Blins, the ever-hungry Gnasher, and the spiky yet loyal Swordcupine are all here to help players on their adventures.

