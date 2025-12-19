Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eldegarde

New Multiplayer Action RPG Eldegarde Launches This January

After having been in Early Access for the past ten months, Eldegarde has been given a launch date as it arrives in January

Article Summary Eldegarde, a PvPvE multiplayer action RPG, officially launches on Steam in January 2025.

Developed by former Blizzard devs, Eldegarde blends solo and co-op adventures in a rich fantasy setting.

Master active combat, unique class abilities, and dynamic environmental interactions for PvP victory.

Upgrade characters, lodgings, and gear, with regular content updates and community-wide progression resets.

Indie game developer and publisher Notorious Studios has confirmed the full version of Eldegarde will launch on Steam next month. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a multiplayer action RPG that was designed by several former Blizzard Entertainment developers, as they look to rekindle the love of PvPvE in a new fantasy world. The game has been in Early Access since February 2025 with several updates adding new content, but now we know Version 1.0 is set ot be released on January 21, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we wait out the next month.

Eldegarde

Eldegarde is a third-person action PvPvE RPG featuring distinctive fantasy classes. Go on adventures solo or with friends to search for treasures, level up, and defeat any who stand in your way. Combat has been designed from the ground up for PvP. Feel the impact of your attacks and use your abilities to carve out the flow of battle. Quick decisions and precision are necessary to win. In the wilds, the spoils go to the victor. The world is more real when everyone's hard-earned loot is on the line. Victories are savored, while defeat hardens resolve. Respite awaits behind the stone walls of the city. Fortify your elixirs and armaments at shops. Rest in your private room at the inn, organize your stash, and cook a meal for the next adventure.

Go on solo adventures, or bolster your strength with up to two other friends.

Actively dodge, block, sprint, attack, and cast when you engage in combat.

Level up each character to unlock new abilities and traits.

The world is part of combat. Warriors can charge through walls and hurl boulders, while priests can levitate over dangers and away from enemies. Each class has unique ways in which they interact with the environment.

Improve your reputation with vendors to craft the most impressive gear and get them to sell you the best stuff.

Upgrade your permanent lodging with higher quality furnishings. Better amenities mean more benefits on your adventures.

Embark on quests for unique rewards and much needed supplies.

Experience a community-wide fresh start when major updates reset progression, deliver new content and gameplay changes.

