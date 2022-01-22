New Narrative Game The Last Worker Receives its First Trailer

Wired Productions along with writer/director Jörg Tittel and his production company Oiffy released the first trailer for The Last Worker. The trailer is pretty awesome as you're given a tour of the large shipping fulfillment center which serves as the backdrop for this narrative tale. But as you might suspect, not everything here is as it seems, especially in a factory where nothing can stop progress. Nothing! It's a fantastic teaser showing off a little gameplay and a lot of mystery as to what exactly is happening in this facility. Enjoy the trailer down below as the game will be released for Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Meta Quest 2, sometime in 2022.

The Last Worker is a first person narrative adventure centered around our struggle in an increasingly automated world. Combining a hand crafted art style with uniquely immersive gameplay mechanics in an epic setting, The Last Worker delivers an emotional, thought provoking and comedic story packaged with rich characters performed by an all-star cast. A collaboration between writer/director Jörg Tittel (The White King, Ricky Rouse Has a Gun) and VR pioneers Wolf & Wood (A Chair in a Room: Greenwater, The Exorcist: Legion, Hotel R'n'R).

Handpainted 3D art based on concepts by comics legend Mick McMahon (Judge Dredd, 2000 AD).

Hours of narrative, immersive gameplay in an environment the size of the sunken city of Manhattan.

A unique blend of core gameplay mechanics seamlessly interwoven into a narrative game unlike any other.

Rich characters performed by an all-star cast in a story filled with heartfelt drama, biting satire and intense action. Starring Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Jason Isaacs, Clare-Hope Ashitey and David Hewlett.

Emotion filled music Scored by Oliver Kraus. known for his collaborations with Adele, Sia, Florence and the Machine and others.