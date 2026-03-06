Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blueberry, Hidden Trap, Mellow Games

New Puzzle-Platformer Blueberry Arrives in Late May

There's a new story-driven puzzle-platformer on the way called Blueberry, which is coming to both PC and consoles this May

Article Summary Blueberry is a narrative-driven puzzle-platformer launching on PC and consoles in May.

Guide Blueberry through her life, making impactful choices that shape her emotional journey.

Relive key memories from childhood to old age, experiencing love, loss, and self-discovery.

Explore a surreal world where every decision affects the story and leads to multiple endings.

Indie game developer Mellow Games and publisher Hidden Trap have confirmed the launch date of their new puzzle-platformer title, Blueberry. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a narrative-driven puzzle-platformer title in which you play a woman who is confronting the trauma in her own mind. You'll relive key memories, fragmented moments, and other influences on you that have contributed to making her who she is, while ascending through your life as a whole. Enjoy the trailer and dev note shere as the game will arrive on PC and all three major consoles on May 28. 2026.

Blueberry

Blueberry is an evocative narrative platformer that invites you to climb the Tower of Life, experiencing the life of a woman as she navigates love, loss, and self-discovery. Play as Blueberry and live through key memories from childhood to old age, piecing together fragments of her past in a deeply emotional story about trauma, resilience, and forgiveness. Guide Blueberry's journey by making choices that shape her emotional growth. Help her find peace by managing her "blues" and making decisions that support her healing. Each choice impacts her story, leading to different outcomes.

Climb the Tower of Life: Journey through Blueberry's life stages in an interactive platformer that combines exploration, mystery-solving, and memory reconstruction.

Journey through Blueberry's life stages in an interactive platformer that combines exploration, mystery-solving, and memory reconstruction. Choices Matter: Face moments of choice that impact Blueberry's emotional journey, leading to multiple endings based on how you choose to guide her through her past.

Face moments of choice that impact Blueberry's emotional journey, leading to multiple endings based on how you choose to guide her through her past. Pivotal Life Moments: Steal cookies and cause kitchen chaos as a child, engage in spirited word battles with your mom as a teenager, and embrace the joys and challenges of motherhood as an adult.

Steal cookies and cause kitchen chaos as a child, engage in spirited word battles with your mom as a teenager, and embrace the joys and challenges of motherhood as an adult. Emotional and Philosophical Depth: Experience a moving story that explores themes of trauma, motherhood, forgiveness, and the impact of memory on identity.

Experience a moving story that explores themes of trauma, motherhood, forgiveness, and the impact of memory on identity. Surreal Art and Atmosphere: A colorful yet introspective world that shifts with Blueberry's emotions and memories, creating a visual journey that mirrors her mental landscape.

