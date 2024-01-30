Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Five Aces Publishing, New Star GP

New Star GP Will Release Full Game In March 2024

After being in Early Access for half a year, Five Aces Publishing announced that New Star GP will finally come out this March.

Article Summary New Star GP to exit Early Access and launch fully in March 2024.

Game features career and championship modes, 176 unique events.

Players can unlock perks, customizations, and improve cars.

Create custom championships in single or multiplayer gameplay.

Indie game developer New Star Games and publisher Five Aces Publishing confirmed that they will release the full version of New Star GP this March. The game has been in Early Access since August 2023, giving players a different kind of racing title that harkens back to older titles while retaining newer mechanics. Now we know the game will be released in full this March, although an exact date has not been nailed down. In the meantime, new info on the game can be found below.

New Star GP

Play Career Mode starting in the 80s and work your way through decades of racing while upgrading your car and your support team, or chase high scores in Championship Mode on your own or in split-screen with friends. The game boasts 176 unique events to play, including time trials, checkpoint races, reverse races, rival races, elimination events, and GP-styled races! Compete against 45 unique drivers across the decades of racing, each with their own personalities and driving styles. Race on 17 gorgeous track locations around the world, all with unique playing styles, weather conditions, and track abrasion values, providing a varied racing experience that requires different race strategies to maximize the chances of success.

Then there is the support team – engineer, pit, and commercial staff that can unlock 86 unique perks across the decades of racing, boosting performance on and off the track. On top of all this, there are 15 unique car body shells that can be unlocked, and every car can be upgraded in 8 different ways. Additionally, each car can be improved by licensing tech packs from opposition teams. When it comes to customization, players can choose from an array of personalized items, including more than 60 helmets, hairstyles, colors, glasses, and more. Then there are unique car livery designs, plus the ability to change the colors of the designs and apply unlocked sponsorship logos. Add to this the hundreds of unique news stories, dilemmas, and off-track role-playing events, and you have a game that has all the DNA of a New Star Games title wrapped up in a retro arcade racer.

New Star GP also boasts 17 unique championship competitions set across the tracks from the career mode that can be enjoyed either in single-player or with up to four players. Each has a unique roster of tracks and game settings. The game also has a creation mode that allows players to create their own bespoke championship competitions. Set the number of laps, weather, track configuration, difficulty, race speed, and a host of other options. Custom competitions can be raced in single or multiplayer with friends.

