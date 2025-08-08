Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Inverge Studios, Peregrino

New Survival Adventure Game Peregrino Announced

The dark isometric survival adventure game Peregrino has been announced, as you explore in the day and protect the caravan at night

Article Summary Peregrino is a dark isometric survival adventure set in a cursed 19th-century forest.

Guide your caravan by day and defend against nightmarish abominations each night.

Manage resources, faith, and caravan upgrades while making tough choices for survival.

Every pilgrim has unique skills and stories—permadeath and branching decisions shape their fate.

Indie game developer Inverge Studios announced their latest project, as we got our first look at the game Peregrino. The team is billing this as a dark isometric survival adventure where you'll explore a cursed forest during the day when there's light to help you, and then protect the caravan you're traveling in during the night. The game has no release window or even a publisher right now, but you can check out more about the game here with the latest trailer.

Peregrino

In Peregrino, survival hinges on your ability to lead, adapt, and endure. As you traverse the unforgiving land in-between, you'll need to scavenge, hunt, and fight to keep your caravan alive. Resource management is critical—food, shelter, and faith must be balanced against a backdrop of ever-present danger. Each night brings greater threats, as the grotesque abominations grow stronger, forcing you to test your faith and your tactics. But brute force isn't enough. Every pilgrim you lead carries a personal story, unique skills, and a fragile will to continue. Death is permanent, and your decisions—what to say, what to sacrifice—can sway their loyalty or doom their fate.

Brutal Survival Management: Scavenge, hunt, and battle to keep your caravan alive in a hostile world. Balance resources, food, shelter, and faith as dangers close in.

Gruesome Horror Journey: Face off against nightmarish abominations that emerge stronger at dusk, testing your faith and resolve.

Face off against nightmarish abominations that emerge stronger at dusk, testing your faith and resolve. Character-Driven Storytelling: Each pilgrim has a name, backstory, and purpose. Your decisions shape their fate, and once they're gone—they're gone for good.

Each pilgrim has a name, backstory, and purpose. Your decisions shape their fate, and once they're gone—they're gone for good. Customize Your Bastion: Upgrade wagons, fortify walls, and enhance mobility to protect your caravan from the horrors that lurk in the shadows.

Upgrade wagons, fortify walls, and enhance mobility to protect your caravan from the horrors that lurk in the shadows. Strategic Risk and Reward: Choose your route through the cursed forest, manage limited inventory space, and decide what's worth saving—and what must be left behind.

Choose your route through the cursed forest, manage limited inventory space, and decide what's worth saving—and what must be left behind. Gothic Visual Identity: Experience a grim 19th-century setting brought to life with a handcrafted isometric aesthetic inspired by classic religious art and folklore.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!