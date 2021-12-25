New Trademark Has Been Filed For Enigma Archives: Rain Code

Something cool may be in the works yet again as a new trademark was filed for the Spike Chunsoft game Enigma Archives: Rain Code. If you're not familiar with this game, that's perfectly fine, some time has passed since it was in the news. This is a mystery fantasy adventure title that was being developed by SC and Too Kyo Games, with involvement from several developers who previously worked on Danganronpa. The game was first teased back in 2018 with just a logo and some tidbits of info, and at the time it was discussed that the game drew heavy influences from the work of director Tim Burton, which explains the art style you see below as they went for a much spookier and dark fantasy vibe compared to their previous endeavors. But shortly after the game was announced, they practically went radio silent on the whole thing and gave little to no word about development over the past three years.

That all changed this week as the company not only filed for a new trademark on the game but released a brand new teaser trailer for it, which you can check out down below. The trailer itself shows off only a small portion of the game as we can see it is a 3D title as opposed to the previously reported 2D format, and we get a brief look at some of the characters and parts of a spooky ghost-like world that seems to be attached to their real world. But nothing else after that as the company didn't provide what platforms Enigma Archives: Rain Code would be released on, or gave any indication we might see it in 2022. This feels almost like a game trailer that would have been announced during The Game Awards 2021. Until we get a clearer picture from the team, we're basically on standby waiting for more info to drop.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Enigma Archives: RAIN CODE Teaser Trailer (https://youtu.be/bAgEmdFuOuE)