New Video Monetization Platform 4D Sight Boasts New Investors

This week, the team behind the new video monetization platform 4D Sight is boasting about a new line of investors across the esports spectrum. The company is preparing to launch into beta as a way for content creators and other entities to successfully monetize their content without being intrusive. In other words, being like Twitch and YouTube once were before you got bombarded with ads every few moments, while still giving you the ability to make money from a creative online career. The company has recently seen several strategic investors jump on board including Kevin Lin (co-founder of Twitch), Riot Games, UC Berkeley SkyDeck, Jeff Vinik (Tampa Bay Lightning owner), and PKO Investments. As well as gaming marketing and management company Loaded and several major creators such as Shroud, iiTzTimmy, Sjokz, and Quarterjade.

The concept behind the platform is actually quite ingenious as advertisements are placed within the content, and are made as if they belong there. As you can see from the video below, they'll take a company such as Coca-Cola and use 3D mapping tech to put a graphic in the video or stream to you have an ad in the background the same way you would see an actor drinking from a Coca-Cola can in a film or TV series. Or creating areas where ads will filter and rotate through no different than you would see a news banner or infographic on CNN. We have a couple of quotes below from those involved with the company as we look forward to seeing how the beta will work out.

"No one likes interruptive ads which is why 82% of GenZ skip ads and 72% of North Americans use ad blockers" said Founder and CEO Erhan Ciris. "It's imperative for the future of the creator economy that monetization become seamless and allow brands to have big payoffs in terms of loyalty and long-term love." "Loaded leads the industry in terms of creator monetization and we enjoy a unique vantage point to evaluate new market entrants," says Josh Swartz, CEO of Loaded. "Tools like 4D Sight will unlock a new layer of the creator economy, promoting more of the programmatic buys that we see in other entertainment verticals, without disrupting the direct creator-to-consumer experience that makes the live streaming and gaming space so magical. For both our firm and creators who were excited by the partnership, we're eagerly anticipating the next steps for the 4D Sight team. They have an opportunity to profoundly impact our industry."