New VR Shooter Game Synapse Announced During State Of Play Get a look at the latest VR shooter title from nDreams as they debuted Synapse during Sony's State of Play.

Developer and publisher nDreams revealed their latest VR game on the way during Sony's State Of Play livestream as we got a look at Synapse. This dual-wielding shooter is looking to bring a bit of intense action back to your VR experience, as you'll be fighting with a combination of firepower and telekinesis to take down enemies and survive another day. You can enjoy the latest trailer down below, along with more info on the game, as it will be released exclusively to PSVR2 in 2023

"Years in the making, Synapse's transformative gameplay combines brutal firepower and surging telekinetic powers to deliver a level of immersion and connection not yet seen on the hardware. Synapse places players in a beautifully abstract world with dual-wielding combat that evolves Fracked's acclaimed run and gun gameplay, putting expressive 1:1 telekinesis in one hand and deadly, tactile weaponry in the other. Players harness this lethal combination as they master their own combat style to fight their way through a hostile mindscape."

"Dual-wield brutal firepower and surging telekinesis in the ultimate mind-breaking VR shooter. Become a mind-breaking operative and invade the twisted subconscious of a notorious enemy of the state. From the award-winning team behind Fracked, Phantom: Covert Ops, and Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity comes the next generation of immersive VR action. Wreak havoc on the enemy's mind by combining deadly weaponry and transformative telekinetic abilities. Duel-wield and combine your powers to overcome formidable defenses and delve deeper into a hostile mindscape. Enter a breathtaking surreal mindscape crafted for the PS VR2's stunning 4K HDR display. Feel every moment of adrenaline-fuelled action through the PS VR2's next-gen Sense controllers, adaptive triggers, and headset feedback. Evolve and master your own combat style by combining increasingly sophisticated skills and abilities. Risk everything on a desperate, final mission into the darkest corners of a corrupted mind."