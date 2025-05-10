Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Soulframe, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: PAX East 2025

New Warframe & Soulframe Content Revealed During PAX East 2025

PAX East 2025 saw some new content for both Warframe and a new trailer for Soulframe, as Digital Extremes held a special panel

Digital Extremes held a panel at PAX East 2025 this weekend, showing off a few new items for both Warframe and Soulframe. First off, the Warframe side of things gave us a look at the 61st armor named Oraxia, taking on a sider-like form with some abilities that will provide an advantage while also making your skin crawl. You'll also see new content launches on May 21, and new narrative content coming in June. Meanwhile, we got an all-new trailer for Soulframe as they continue development on the new title, this time providing a prelude to the story and a better look at new gameplay. We have the details and videos for you to check out here.

Warframe Reveals For PAX East 2025

Isleweaver Narrative Chapter launches June: The Warframe epic continues as players return to the realm of Duviri and face off once again against Major Rusalka, who has seized the royal throne and terrorizes its current subjects. Squad up to take on new Murmur enemies and the latest Clan Operation: Eight Claw.

The Warframe epic continues as players return to the realm of Duviri and face off once again against Major Rusalka, who has seized the royal throne and terrorizes its current subjects. Squad up to take on new Murmur enemies and the latest Clan Operation: Eight Claw. 61st Warframe, Oraxia: A Warframe inspired by the deadly grace of arachnids has been highly-requested by the community and Digital Extremes has delivered. Oraxia has been subjected to years of isolation, trapped within one of Duviri's islands. This patient web-weaver was driven mad and now unable to tell friend from foe. Seek out weakened prey to siphon them for health and energy, ensnare enemies in webs, summon spiderlings, and climb along walls only like a spider can, offering a fresh form of mobility in Warframe.

Yareli Prime Access Begins May 21: Ride the waves in style as Yareli Prime, along with her Daikyu Prime bow and Kompressa Prime pistol. Trap troublemakers with dazzling bubbles, drift around on Merulina Prime to close the distance, summon swirling aqua blades, and crush foes under the pressure of a riptide maelstrom.

Ride the waves in style as Yareli Prime, along with her Daikyu Prime bow and Kompressa Prime pistol. Trap troublemakers with dazzling bubbles, drift around on Merulina Prime to close the distance, summon swirling aqua blades, and crush foes under the pressure of a riptide maelstrom. Valkyr and Vauban Heirloom Skins: Valkyr, the tormented experiment, aims to make witnesses go berserk for her new Heirloom cosmetic July 21 in collaboration with community artist Pertti Bahaa. Valkyr will also receive a substantial rework, strongly improving her overall gameplay. Vauban, the methodical tactician, will bring glory to battle with his own Heirloom cosmetic in early 2026 thanks to a collaboration with community artist Lua_Luminary.

New Soulframe Trailer

Alongside a retrospective of Soulframe's development journey, PAX attendees got a closer look at the latest environment to explore, Neathuns, as well as another glimpse at the Omen Beast Bromius. Tune into TennoCon's live Soulframe panel for more details and the full reveal of the Bromius boss fight.

