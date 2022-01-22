New World Dev Team Talks Upcoming Updates In Latest Vid

Amazon Games released a new video this week from the New World developer team to discuss the next major update for the game. The video goes over 37 minutes as you sit in with a chat between Director Scot Lane and several members of the team as they chat about the upcoming addition of Expedition Mutators, additional Spirit Shrines, decreased cost for Fast Travel, and the role of tuning orbs for Expeditions. They also manage to go through a quick FAQ of questions from the community about things such as raising the gear score, server merges and character transfers, and more info on updates to the war and invasion. Enjoy the video down below!

Explore a thrilling, open-world MMO filled with danger and opportunity where you'll forge a new destiny for yourself as an adventurer shipwrecked on the supernatural island of Aeternum. Endless opportunities to fight, forage, and forge await you among the island's wilderness and ruins. Channel supernatural forces or wield deadly weapons in a classless, real-time combat system, and fight alone, with a small team, or in massed armies for PvE and PvP battles—the choices are all yours. For thousands of years, Aeternum has been the source of fantastical legends—and now you've found it. Shipwrecked and without supplies or allies, you'll need to make your way in a dangerous world where supernatural power has changed all the rules. In such a land, your destiny is whatever you make of it.

Aeternum's mysteries run as deep and dark as its history. Delve into the world and uncover the secret truth of the island and its millennia of strange inhabitants. As you explore Aeternum, you'll discover beauty, danger, and opportunity at every turn. You'll need to use all your skills to take advantage of the island's bounty—and survive its horrors. Arm yourself with brutal melee weapons, ranged artillery, or supernatural powers and jump into New World's classless, real-time action combat system. As you progress you'll be able to determine what you want your gameplay experience to be like—will you act as a protective shield on the front lines of battle? Will you sling spells to support your allies from a safe distance? Only you can decide. At the core of the New World's social features are the three factions, organizations of like-minded players and non-player characters with their own motives and schemes for the island's future. It is as a member of one of these factions that you'll wage war and claim, defend, and develop your territory.