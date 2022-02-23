New World Receives A New Update With Dev Video

Amazon Games released a new video today featuring the developers of New World going over many of the changes in the February Update. The video, which you can check out down at the bottom, features game director Scot Lane and several members of the team talking about the additions this time around including player friction, server merges, combat improvements, the state of the in-game economy, and they go over a series of questions sent in from the player community. We have a snippet of two topics talked about below as you can see a written version of it here.

TOPIC: Player Friction

Players have mentioned there is friction preventing them from experiencing the game that they want. Is this something that the team agrees with?

"We think there are numerous things getting in the way of people playing the game that they want to play. Fast travel, mutation orbs, storage, a lot of things differently making it difficult for people to experience the game they want. That's something we're definitely looking at and we're going to be taking a look at. The game has gone through a long history and some of these things are from past iterations of the game, when it was a little more of a survival/crafting game, and I think we've held onto those. I think now is the time to start shedding that, and letting people experience the game."

"One of the things we're working on that should be in the Feb build is reducing the cost of azoth travel. Big boon, teleport anywhere you want at any time. Reducing inn recovery time from an hour to 30mins. Resetting the cost for your house recall as well. A lot of reductions, you're going to be able to move around the world really freely, it's going to be great."

-Scot Lane & David Verfaillie

TOPIC: New World February Update

What's the focus of the February Update?

"We've been calling it bugs, bots, and balance update. We've been focusing on taking the systems we already have in game that we had at launch, put into the game in November, December, January, and improving on those and the bugs associated with them. Folks who have joined February PTR have noticed the difference. Players have really appreciated it. We want to continue that momentum in the future."

"We fixed more than 700 defects in this build alone. Fixed about 350 minor bugs, and 225 tasks that were improvements. Most of the things we fixed were things discovered after we launched in September. We fixed a lot of major issues people would see and experience, but also added some polish to existing systems."

-Katy Kaszynski & Greg Jones