New York Game Awards 2022 Switches To Virtual Show

A chance of plans for the New York Game Awards 2022 as the event will be moved to a virtual presentation as they also reveal the finalists. The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) revealed the nominees this morning while also confirming that due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, the 11th annual show will now be held virtually on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022. We don't blame them at all considering multiple events have had to be scrapped due to the rise in cases over the past two months. Here's a statement on the change along with the list of nominees.

"We really wanted to present our fans with a live show this year. However, for health and safety reasons, we are offering a virtual only show again in 2022. We are still absolutely thrilled about having the honor of acknowledging all the incredible work from developers and journalists in 2021," said Harold Goldberg, president and founder, NYVGCC. "In addition to the list of nominees, we're still hopeful that many will buy tickets to support our ongoing mission to provide awareness and mentorship for the video game industry, especially among underserved communities."

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Chicory: A Colorful Tale Deathloop Dorfromantik Halo Infinite Life Is Strange: True Colors Metroid Dread Psychonauts 2 Resident Evil: Village

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Before I Forget Chicory: A Colorful Tale Death's Door ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights Genesis Noir Little Nightmares 2 Sable Wildermyth

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: Chicken Police – Paint It Red Life Is Strange: True Colors Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Persona 5 Strikers Psychonauts 2 Resident Evil: Village Strangeland

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Chicory: A Colorful Tale Chicken Police – Paint it Red Exo One Far Cry 6 Monster Hunter Rise Psychonauts 2 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Resident Evil: Village

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Chicory: A Colorful Tale Everhood Far Cry 6 – Pedro Bromfman Genesis Noir Life Is Strange: True Colors NBA 2K22 Sable

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Erika Mori as Alex Chen – Life Is Strange: True Colors Giancarlo Esposito as Antón Castillo – Far Cry 6 Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village Michael Mando as Vaas Montenegro – Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake – Deathloop Sera-Lys McArthur as Thunderbird – North Star Rainbow Six Siege

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Floor Plan 2 Mare – Quest Ragnarock Resident Evil 4 VR Star Wars Pinball VR Traffic Jams

Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Bowser's Fury Chicory: A Colorful Tale Death's Door Kena: Bridge of Spirits Miitopia Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Fantasian Crash on the Run Marvel Future Revolution NieR Re[in]carnation Pikmin Bloom Queen Rock Tour Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Mass Effect Legendary Edition Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Resident Evil 4 VR Shadow Man Remastered Super Mario 3D World

Captain Award for Best Esports Team: Atlanta FaZe Clan (Call of Duty League) EDward Gaming (League of Legends) Natus Vincere (a.k.a. Na'Vi) (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive): Team Spirit (Dota 2)

Joltin' Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year: Chris "Simp" Lehr (Call of Duty for Atlanta FaZe) Genki "Gen" Kumisaka (Tekken 7 for Donuts USG) Lee "Scout" Ye-chan (League of Legends for EDward Gaming) Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for Natus Vincere) Tyson "TenZ" Ngo (Valorant for Sentinels) Xin "Leave" Huang (Overwatch League for Chengdu Hunters)

New York Game Awards 2022 Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Rebekah Valentine – Investigative reporting People Make Games – Video Series Megan Farokhmanesh – Investigative reporting Zoya Street – Essay Renata Price – Reviews Kirsten Grind, Ben Fritz, and Sarah E. Needleman – Activision/Kotick Investigations

