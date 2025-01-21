Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: New York Game Awards, NYVGCC

New York Game Awards 2025 Winners Announced

The New York Game Awards were held this evening in Manhattan. We have the full list of the 2025 winners, with Astro Bot earing three awards

Article Summary Astro Bot triumphs with three awards, including Game of the Year at the 2025 New York Game Awards.

Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley honored for Best Games Journalism by NYVGCC.

Sam Lake receives the prestigious 2025 Andrew Yoon Legend Award.

Indie titles UFO 50 & Mouthwashing shine with top accolades at the ceremony.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) held the 14th Annual New York Game Awards this evening, and the full list of winners has been revealed. During the ceremony, several awards were handed out across multiple categories, recognizing the achievements in gaming from the previous year. Among the top winners, Astro Bot claimed three awards for Game of the Year, Best Music in a Game and Best Kids Game. Earlier in the evening, both Simone De Rochefort and Clayton Ashley from Polygon received the Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism, and as previously announced, Sam Lake was honored as the recipient of the 2025 Andrew Yoon Legend Award. Indie games also came out on top tonight, with UFO 50 and Mouthwashing taking top honors, and Troy Baker walked away with Best Acting in a Game. We have the full list of winners for you below.

New York Game Awards 2025 Winners

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Astro Bot

Astro Bot Off-Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: UFO 50

UFO 50 Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Astro Bot

Astro Bot Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Batman: Arkham Shadow

Batman: Arkham Shadow Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Astro Bot

Astro Bot A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 2 Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem: Mouthwashing

Mouthwashing NYC GWB Award for Best DLC: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley

Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Sam Lake

