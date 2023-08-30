Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, NHL 24

NHL 24 Releases New Expanded Gameplay Video

EA Sports has released a new 15 minute deep dive video, going into all of the new content added to NHL 24, hosted by Nasher.

EA Sports has released a new video this week for NHL 24, as the team has decided to take a much deeper dive into the gameplay. The video we have for you below showcases 15 minutes worth of the developers going through everything that's new about the latest entry in the hockey series. All of this is hosted by Nasher, who shows off the content and also interviews members of the team for this new video. Enjoy the video below, as the game is still on track to be released on October 6th, 2023.

EA Sports NHL 24's all-new gameplay features bring authentic on-ice action to life. Experience the rush and fatigue of a high-pressure game with the Exhaust Engine, where sustained pressure in the attack zone leads to new game-changing effects like goalie fatigue that slows the netminder's reaction time the more they get worn down with offensive action; change the momentum with Physics-Based Contact as you break the glass and send players into the bench with big body checks; and get unparalleled player command with the new Vision Passing System and Total Control Skill Moves. Chel is more connected than ever with cross-play in all online team play modes, along with HUT Moments, which lets you recreate classic moments in hockey history and today's biggest plays. Adding an extra layer of authenticity, Flex Moments introduces 75+ new goal celebrations, and a wholly refreshed presentation complements an enriched crowd atmosphere that makes playing the game feel like you're at the game.

All-New Exhaust Engine: A complete revamp of the NHL 24 gameplay experience that rewards extended offensive events and attack zone time, adding a dynamic new layer of authenticity and excitement to the game.

A complete revamp of the NHL 24 gameplay experience that rewards extended offensive events and attack zone time, adding a dynamic new layer of authenticity and excitement to the game. Sustained Pressure System: If offensive players can keep the pressure on in the attack zone, they'll trigger the Sustained Pressure perk, which lowers their opponent's attributes for a limited time and creates more spacing for movement and setting up plays.

If offensive players can keep the pressure on in the attack zone, they'll trigger the Sustained Pressure perk, which lowers their opponent's attributes for a limited time and creates more spacing for movement and setting up plays. Goalie Fatigue System: The longer you can sustain pressure, the more fatigue your opponent's goalie will experience. Fatigue affects the netminder's ability to react to shots as they wear down over time, and upwards of 75 new goalie animations help bring this in-game storyline to life.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!