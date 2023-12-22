Posted in: Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, NHL, Video Games | Tagged: NHL 24

NHL 24 World Championship Opens Pre-Registrations

EA Sports has revealed that the NHL 24 World Championship series is in the works, as pre-registrations are currently open.

Article Summary Pre-registrations open for EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship.

DreamHack partners with EA for tournament events and qualifier rounds.

Rival named Official Tournament Platform for NHL esports competitions.

Check out the complete schedule for Club Championships and livestreams.

Electronic Arts has announced that the NHL 24 World Championship is currently being planned out, as they have opened up pre-registrations for all teams. The company has partnered up with DreamHack for the event, as they will be running a series of tournaments to pick the top two players to represent every NHL team in the eventual championship round. These events will run from January 6 until February 17 in both North America and Europe, with multiple eliminator rounds happening all the way to the main championship series in April. We have the schedule and info below for those looking to take part, as you can read the full rules on their website.

EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship

The EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship will be produced by DreamHack Sports Games (DHSG), a brand of the ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), the leading esports and video game entertainment company. EFG is dedicated to creating worlds beyond gameplay and builds innovative ecosystems that enable global communities of players, fans, and creators around esports and video games. As announced in November, leading fan engagement company Rival will serve as the Official Tournament Platform and League Operator for all competitions within the NHL's esports umbrella, including the EA Sports NHL World Championship. Rival provides a first-of-its-kind enterprise platform solution that empowers companies and organizations to leverage the popularity of gaming and esports to acquire new customers.

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

The top two players from each Club Championship will automatically advance to the North American Championship.

Jan. 6: Toronto Maple Leafs (through Jan. 28)

Toronto Maple Leafs (through Jan. 28) Jan. 13: Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators Jan. 19: Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals Jan. 20: Arizona Coyotes, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken

Arizona Coyotes, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken Jan. 27: Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights

Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights Jan. 28: Toronto Maple Leafs (Final)

Toronto Maple Leafs (Final) Feb. 3: Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers (Final)

Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers (Final) Feb. 10: Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators (Final), Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning

Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators (Final), Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning Feb. 11: Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets Feb. 16: New York Islanders

New York Islanders Feb. 17: Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks

Twitch Livestream Schedule

EA Sports NHL All-Star Open Final: Friday, February 2, 2024 (1 p.m. ET)

Final: Friday, February 2, 2024 (1 p.m. ET) EA Sports NHL Stadium Series Open : Saturday, February 17, 2024 (1 p.m. ET)

: Saturday, February 17, 2024 (1 p.m. ET) EA Sports NHL 24 European Championship : Sunday, March 17, 2024 (1 p.m. ET)

: Sunday, March 17, 2024 (1 p.m. ET) EA Sports NHL 24 North American Championship : Sunday, March 24, 2024 (1 p.m. ET)

: Sunday, March 24, 2024 (1 p.m. ET) EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship Final: Sunday, April 7, 2024 (1 p.m. ET)

