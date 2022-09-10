Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Launches 100-Day Celebration Cooking Event

Netmarble has decided to celebrate the 100-Day anniversary of Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds by holding a cooking competition within the game. In what's become a very strange trend among mobile titles, they've started celebrating weird anniversary moments for just about any reason. Including this one that really doesn't make much sense to celebrate a game being available for 100 days, but here we are. The mobile MMORPG anime title will be holding a special competition where you'll need to throw together your best meals as you will compete to become the cooking king. Along with a number of other activities you can get involved with that will keep you busy for the next week or so. You can read more about this specific event below as it's happening right now.

Players will find the 2nd Episode update of 'Cooking Competition' at Evermore, where a related Dungeon and new Reputation Quests await. Hard mode is available for the Episode Special Dungeon with many rewards, such as new Hair and Appearance Decorations, that can be acquired depending on the Hard Mode Dungeon ranking. In celebration of 100-Day Launch Anniversary, a special check-in event also offers various rewards that can be acquired including 6★ Dimensional Deer and a Rare 4★ Equipment Selection Chest. To celebrate this latest game update, players will have the opportunity to participate in additional limited-time events including special rewards: Become the Cooking King: Upon finishing this event mission and clearing the Episode Dungeon, players can receive Mission points and various drink rewards. The Tetro Puzzle pack can also be obtained by accumulating mission points.

Upon finishing this event mission and clearing the Episode Dungeon, players can receive Mission points and various drink rewards. The Tetro Puzzle pack can also be obtained by accumulating mission points. The Platypaws's Hot Bun-Eating: The 'Hot Bun eating' event offers a mini game based on the 2nd Episode concept. Players can earn various rewards such as Food Ingredient, Equipment Summon Coupon, Familiar Summon Coupon, and Bound Territe.