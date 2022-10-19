Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Reveals Details On Halloween Event

Netmarble has launched a new update for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds as the team behind the game has made a Halloween event. The latest update to the game brings about a few different changes and upgrades, but the primary focus of this is to give players a spooky time for the next few weeks. This includes three different mini events, several costumes, a new mount, and more for you to collect and use in the game later on. You can read the full details down below.

"While the spooky new costumes further amp up the festivities, a number of familiars are revealed upon this update – Bougie, a cute darkness familiar with a candle on its head and half-closed eyes, and Auroralynx, a cat-like light familiar with eerie wings – as well as a new mount, Jetbroom, a ghastly flying broom. A Newbie system has also been introduced in this update to give various growth benefits to "newbies, as well as returning users," helping them to settle into the world of Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds more easily. To celebrate this game update, players will have the opportunity to participate in additional limited-time events for Halloween-themed rewards and more:

Dream Witch Dice Event: Dice can be earned from various missions, such as playing the Familiar Arena, and can then be rolled by players to obtain various rewards from the Halloween-themed game board. With each lap on the Halloween game board, players can obtain special rewards, including the Halloween event costume 'Bat Mask,' as well as coupons for Equipment, Familiar, and Costume Summons.

Familiar " Bougie" Growth Event: When players acquire and awaken the new familiar Bougie, additional Bougie familiars and growth material can be earned.

When players acquire and awaken the new familiar Bougie, additional Bougie familiars and growth material can be earned. Cluu's 28-Day Check-In Gifts Event!: Receive various check-in rewards each day for 28 days! Don't miss the opportunity to acquire Cluu's Rare Familiar Selection Gift, 4★ Equipment Selection Chest, Summon Coupons, and more!"