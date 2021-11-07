Niantic Announces Final Event Schedule For Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Earlier this week, Niantic announced the abrupt end of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The mobile game will wrap up its story by late January 2022, after which it will become unplayable. The game will be removed from the app store in December 2021, leaving lapsed players with a small window in which to have one final hurrah with the game. Niantic has now detailed the basics of the events that will be live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite during these last few months. Let's get into the details.

Niantic announced the following details to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite about the final three months that the game will be playable:

November 2021

Dolores Umbridge Lethal Adversaries Event

Half-Blood Prince Brilliant Event Part 1

Lucius Malfoy Lethal Adversaries Event

Half-Blood Prince Brilliant Event Part 2

The only event that we know any kinds of actual details about is the Dolores Umbridge Lethal Adversaries Event, and that's only kind of. We know that this new style of battle will introduce a new way to do damage in battle with a mechanic called Maximas. Niantic writes:

To help tackle this challenge, Lethal Adversarial duels will introduce a new form of attack: Maximas. To cast them, fill up the purple Initiative bar at the bottom left of the screen by casting spells and consuming potions. When the Initiative bar is maxed, point your wand at the purple target icon to cast a powerful Maxima. This spell will use two Spell Energy and cause far more damage to your opponent.

December 2021

Bellatrix Lethal Adversaries Event

Horcrux Hunt Part 2

Voldemort Lethal Adversaries Event

Deathly Hallows Brilliant Event Part 1

Holiday Event

Deathly Hallows Brilliant Event Part 2

Well, there is no information regarding a Horcrux Hunt Part 1, so who knows how that's going to play out.

January 2022

All that Niantic says about the final month of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite gameplay is:

"We'll share more details regarding additional game changes that'll happen during the month of January."