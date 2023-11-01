Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: nickelodeon, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Reveals Campaign Mode

Players will be getting a new experience in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, as the game will be adding a new campaign mode to play.

The campaign mode entails defeating the villainous Vlad Plasmius from the world of Danny Phantom.

Post-launch content includes new characters Mr. Krabs, Zuko, Rocksteady, and Iroh to the roster.

The game goes live on November 7, 2023, on multiple platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

GameMill Entertainment dropped new details this morning about the new campaign mode being added to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. The new mode will tell a story as to why all of these iconic characters are now fighting with each other and how they can come together to fight off a common foe, which you'll learn more about in the latest trailer at the bottom. The team also revealed some of the post-launch content on the way, which we have for you here. The game is still set to be released on November 7, 2023.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Campaign

In the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 campaign, it's up to you to defeat Danny Phantom's archvillain Vlad Plasmius as he wreaks havoc across the Nickelodeon universe. Master your skills, unlock unique power-ups, fight fearsome foes, meet unexpected allies, and journey through an exciting roguelike campaign as your favorite Brawlers. If you're looking for additional single-player fun, jump into the arcade mode, minigame modes like "Pop the Slime Balloons" and "Whack-a-bot," and a boss rush mode featuring the exhilarating and unique bosses featured throughout the campaign. For Brawlers seeking an extra challenge, these single-player modes feature a speedrun option to test your skills and achieve the fastest possible times!

Post-Launch Content

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 releases with an expansive roster of 25 Nickelodeon All-Stars, but the fun doesn't end there! GameMill also teased today the roster of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2's Season Pass, featuring Mr. Krabs, Zuko, Rocksteady, and Iroh. Mr. Krabs will be the first to join the fun in early 2024, and more details on these four brawlers will be available soon. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 releases digitally on November 7 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Physical editions of the game will be available on December 1 and are available to preorder at retailers now:

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Base Game: $49.99 Digital Deluxe: $69.99 [Contains Season Pass content at discounted bundle price] Ultimate Edition: $79.99 [Contains Digital Deluxe content + the Costume Pack at discounted bundle price]



Launch Bonus: Patrick's exclusive Elastic Waistband Costume, for players who digitally purchase any edition of the game from November 7-14 or preorder the game physically.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 DLC Season Pass: $24.99 [Contains all 4 New DLC Brawlers + Exclusive SpongeBob Quickster Costume] Costume Pack: $19.99 [Contains 1 additional costume for each character] Future Individual DLC Brawlers: $6.99 for each new character (+3 costumes included), coming next year!



