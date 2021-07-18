NieR Re[in]carnation Will Launch With NieR:Automata Crossover Event

Square Enix has some cool plans for the launch of NieR Re[in]carnation as the app will immediately get a crossover event. Fans of the franchise will be excited to know that once the game launches on July 28th for iOS and Android, they will be throwing a special in-game event centered around NieR:Automata. Here's the details from the devs of what that will entail.

Already surpassing 500,000 pre-registrations, NieR Re[in]carnation is an Action Command RPG that features turn based battles and is the creation of an all-star team including creative director YOKO TARO, composer Keiichi Okabe from MONACA and producer Yosuke Saito. To celebrate the upcoming NieR:Automata in-game crossover, fans can enter a social media promotion to win various prizes, including an original poster signed by YOKO TARO and more. For full rules of entry and more details, please refer to the official Twitter and Facebook pages. Prospective players can still pre-register ahead of the game's July 28, 2021 launch through the App Store and Google Play. Upon reaching 600,000 pre-registrations, all players will receive enough gems to complete 15 Summons for free, in addition to various valuable materials needed to enhance characters.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NieR Re[in]carnation | NieR: Automata Crossover Event (https://youtu.be/fawoDk1Zmyw)