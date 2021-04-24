Nier:Automata Invades War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
Square Enix has launched a new crossover event in War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius with Nier:Automata. From now until May 18th, 2B and 9S have made their way into the game as UR units, as they will be involved with a series of new quests, new rewards, and a set of challenging missions as part of this special occasion. All of which is being done to celebrate the release of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… this past week. We have the full rundown of everything included in this event from the developers for you here as this will be one of those occasions where if you don't act now, it may never come around again.
- Ultra Rare (UR) NieR Characters: Players can look forward to adding the beloved NieR:Automata heroes 2B and 9S as UR units to their War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius collection and utilizing them to offer powerful boosts to their allies in battle. Android 2B is a vanguard striker class with very high attack power, perfect for fighting against units with high HP and defense. She can perform the Limit Burst "YoRHa Annihilation Dance," which raises her Slash Res Piercing Rate for three turns before dealing severe damage to her target. 9S is vanguard attacker with excellent support abilities and he can cast debuffs on his opponents. He can perform the Limit Burst "Neural Hacking," which increases his defence piercing rate for three turns and deals a large amount of Lightning damage to his target.
- Bonus Summons and Rewards: Players will be treated to a variety of summons that guarantee UR and MR units, Vision Cards or items during the limited-time event, including the "9S Guaranteed Free 10x Summon," where players can get the UR unit 9S for free, "Wind Applicable UR Unit Guaranteed Step Up 10x Summon," "EX Festival 9-Step 10x Summon" and more.
- New NieR:Automata Vision Card: Players can obtain the UR NieR:Automata Vision Card, which features an illustration by Akihiko Yoshida, from a limited-time summon. This card has been upgraded for the Global version of the game, so that when 2B has it equipped, her slash attack resistance piercing rate and ability are increased. Players can obtain vision card shards and other rewards to enhance their Vision Card by clearing the NieR:Automata Collaboration Training Challenge Missions.
- Special Login Bonuses: Players who login throughout the collaboration event will be treated to a plethora of rewards, including up to 3,000 Visiore, Unit Shards for 2B and 9S, NieR UR Unit Mindspheres, a Rainbow Fragment of Thought and more.
- Limited-Time Challenge Missions: Players who clear special missions, including the NieR:Automata Collaboration Challenge Missions and 2B and 9S Training Challenge Missions can acquire valuable rewards including shards, training materials needed to enhance and awaken the NieR units and more.
- NieR:Automata Event Quest: Fans can face off against NieR:Automata's big bads, humanoid machines Adam and Eve. Those who succeed in defeating the quest bosses can win NieR Event Medals and trade them for new items in the Medal Shop.
- NieR:Automata Ex-Quest: Players looking for an additional challenge can complete the extremely difficult Ex-Quest to obtain Crafting Recipes for weapons "Virtuous Contract" and "Cruel Arrogance.