Nier:Automata Invades War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Square Enix has launched a new crossover event in War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius with Nier:Automata. From now until May 18th, 2B and 9S have made their way into the game as UR units, as they will be involved with a series of new quests, new rewards, and a set of challenging missions as part of this special occasion. All of which is being done to celebrate the release of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… this past week. We have the full rundown of everything included in this event from the developers for you here as this will be one of those occasions where if you don't act now, it may never come around again.