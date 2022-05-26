Nihilego Is Coming: Pokémon GO Teases The Arrival Of Ultra Beasts

The Season of Alola is now wrapping up in Pokémon GO, with the current Alola to Alola event showcasing the four Legendaries released from this region so far: Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, and Tapu Fini. While Niantic has not yet announced the raid schedule for June 2022, they have begun to tease a new and interesting Pokémon… a kind of which we have never seen in Pokemon GO. Let's get into the details.

Niantic has now posted a video to the Pokémon GO social media accounts featuring the above Pokémon, Nihilego. Nihilego is an Ultra Beast, which is a category of Pokémon that shares certain characteristics with Legendary including immense power. However, there is different mythology with these creatures that sets them apart.

Ultra Beasts are Pokémon that come from Ultra Space rather than Earth. They appear through Ultra Wormholes, which you can actually see in the social media video right here.

It has not yet been announced how Ultra Beasts will be encountered in Pokémon GO, but I tend to think it will be through raiding. Will the raids be simple Tier Five battles, though, or will there be some special Ultra Wormhole gameplay element added?

There were eleven Ultra Beasts introduced with the region of Alola, which include:

Nihilego (codenamed UB-01 Symbiont)

Buzzwole (codenamed UB-02 Absorption)

Pheromosa (codenamed UB-02 Beauty)

Xurkitree (codenamed UB-03 Lighting)

Celesteela (codenamed UB-04 Blaster)

Kartana (codenamed UB-04 Blade)

Guzzlord (codenamed UB-05 Glutton)

Poipole (codenamed UB Adhesive)

Naganadel (codenamed UB Stinger)

Stakataka (codenamed UB Assembly)

Blacephalon (codenamed UB Burst)

It is likely that we will get information about how Nihilego will be encountered soon. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for the details this week especially, as we not only expect to have news regarding Nihilego but also the next as-of-yet untitled Season of gameplay as well as next weekend's remote mega-event Pokémon GO Fest 2022.