Nike Has Debuted Their New Airphoria Island In Fortnite

Nike has a brand new attraction for you to visit in Fortnite as they have created the new Airphoria Island to check out today.

Nike has decided to create a new interactive experience within the realm of Fortnite, as you can visit their new Airphoria Island today. The company has gotten together with game designers to create a floating island city they're calling Airie, all of which has been done to promote the new Air Maz 1 '86 Back Bling shoes, which you can pick up in the game. Yes, the entire experience is a promotion for shoes! If you didn't see that coming, don't know what to tell you. We have more details of how you can visit the island and check out everything it has to offer below, while the full details are on the latest blog.

Experience Airphoria: In an improbably floating city inspired by iconic Air Max sneakers, "Airie" has thwarted "Maxxed Out Max's" attempt to add the missing Air Max Grails to his already maxxed-out collection. Jump into Airphoria in Fortnite and recover the lost Air Max Grails. Airphoria island is available now through June 27, 2023, at 8 PM ET and can be accessed via Fortnite Discover or island code 2118-5342-7190! All players who play this island for 10 minutes or more will receive the Air Max 1 '86 Back Bling starting June 28 ET.

New Fortnite Airphoria Items: Airie and Maxxed Out Max Outfits are now available in the Fortnite Item Shop as part of the Airphoria Pack, which also includes the Pure Sole Boombox and Maxx Stacks Back Blings. The That Ice Pickaxe, Maxx Axe Pickaxe, Maxx Drop Glider, and Keep 'Em Crispy Emote are also available individually or as part of the the Airphoria Gear Bundle, which additionally includes the Air Wave Emoticon, Maxx Volume Spray, and Airphoria Loading Screen.

Airie and Maxxed Out Max Outfits are now available in the Fortnite Item Shop as part of the Airphoria Pack, which also includes the Pure Sole Boombox and Maxx Stacks Back Blings. The That Ice Pickaxe, Maxx Axe Pickaxe, Maxx Drop Glider, and Keep 'Em Crispy Emote are also available individually or as part of the the Airphoria Gear Bundle, which additionally includes the Air Wave Emoticon, Maxx Volume Spray, and Airphoria Loading Screen. New Real Life Airphoria Items: A limited Airphoria-inspired collection has also dropped on Nike.com (available only in North America), directly linking the virtual world of Airphoria in Fortnite with Air Max.

