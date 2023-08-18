Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games | Tagged: NieR:Automata, NIKKE: Goddess of Victory, Shift Up

NIKKE: Goddess Of Victory Reveals NieR:Automata Crossover

Level Infinite has teamed up with Square Enix for a brand new event in NIKKE: Goddess of Victory, as NieR:Automata arrives!

Level Infinite and SHIFT UP have revealed a brand new crossover event coming to NIKKE: Goddess of Victory, as NieR:Automata will make an appearance. Working with Square Enix, three characters will leap into the game as you'll see A2, 2B, and Pascal arrive in the game. This brand-new crossover event will start on September 1 for both mobile and PC versions of the game and runs all the way until September 27th. We got the details of what the event will entail for you below, along with the latest trailer, which is basically a giant teaser for the event, sent to kick off in two weeks.

"Victory to Mankind! NIKKE: Goddess of Victory is about to be visited by the world of NieR:Automata. 2B, A2, and Pascal from the YoRHa squad are coming to NIKKE, the hit game that has been downloaded over 25 million times since its launch! This is an ideal pairing of characters as both games not only share similar themes – humanity's future and the role of intelligent machines – but share a voice actor in Yui Ishikawa, who portrays both protagonists, NieR's 2B and NIKKE's Rapi. This crossover begins September 1 and runs until September 27th. 2B, A2, and Pascal will be incorporated into the upcoming NIKKE collaboration event, and 2B will have a brand-new weapon design seen for the first time in NIKKE. More information and rewards will be announced in the future through official community channels."

"NIKKE: Goddess of Victory is an immersive sci-fi RPG shooter game, where you recruit and command various maidens to form a beautiful anime girl squad that specializes in wielding guns and other unique sci-fi weapons. Command and collect girls that have unique combat specialties to create your ultimate team! Experience next-level shooting action with simple yet intuitive controls while enjoying dynamic battle effects. Humanity lies in ruins."

