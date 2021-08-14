Nine Inch Nails Guitarist Co-Founds New Game Dev Studio Eyes Out

Veteran game designer Cory Davis and Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck announced a new game development studio called Eyes Out. Accoridng to the announcement made by the team, the studio will be based in Los Angeles as the passionate group of storytellers and world builders will be making games through "powerful synesthesia that emerges from music, narrative, and interactive experiences." Right now we know they are working on their first game, which will be a single-player immersive cosmic horror game aiming to have strong environmental storytelling elements behind it. We got a couple quotes below about the studio for you below, along with an announcement trailer. Also, if you're in the area, it sounds like they may be hiring for new positions soon when the game gets rolling into production.

"When I was finishing up work on Here They Lie, Robin wandered into our studio and I felt a very strong connection to his open, creative view of existence, and the power of music," said Davis. "We instantly started working on some prototypes I had in development at the time and together we launched straight toward something unexpected. Robin's vibrant and boundless approach to the creative process drives our work far beyond my previous experience. It's such an exhilarating trip to venture into the darkness together."

"Cory is a true and impassioned artist. He's a visionary leader who draws the highest and best from each person on the team, no matter their position. He's capable and dedicated and he's open to forces unspeakable. He's rare. Weird, even. We connected about films and games and music and all the minutia and it was a really positive charge colliding with him. We have a simpatico work ethic and drive, and we see each other soul to soul. Our play together is inspired," said Finck.