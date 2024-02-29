Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Champion Shift, SRG Studios

Champion Shift Releases The Official Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Champion Shift right now, as the game has been released on PC via Steam this morning.

Article Summary Champion Shift launches on Steam with an action-packed trailer.

Engage in four-player co-op or solo play in this roguelike adventure.

Unlock legendary characters like King Arthur and Athena with unique abilities.

Race and battle as a car/fighter hybrid to defeat the sinister Dominion.

Indie game developer and publisher SRG Studios has released an official launch trailer for Champion Shift as the game is out today. The video basically serves as a brand new teaser for the game, showing off the fast-paced action roguelike, and everything you can do with three of your friends during the intense four-player co-op. Become the car/fighter you always wanted to be as you shift between machine and warrior in an instant. Enjoy the trailer as you can play the game right now on Steam.

Champion Shift

Champion Shift is an exciting new addition to the roguelike genre, bringing famed warriors to the combat field. Beginning your adventure as the legendary King Arthur, slash through your oppressor's chains with his mighty Excalibur and free your fellow fighters to aid alongside your journey. Under the dominance of the Dominion–a shadow corporation intent on eliminating your preternatural abilities–you must battle your way toward freedom. As you experience Champion Shift's different maps and enemies, unlock more champions to enact your revenge on the Dominion, including Athena, Gilgamesh, Tomoe, and more.

Explore Champion Shift's unlockable characters, each boasting a unique kit to fit any playstyle. As you defeat enemies and explore more of the map, earn additional upgrades to your kit like Ymir's Howl, a bone-chilling frost that slows enemies, or Naga Venom, potent venom that deals damage over time and weakens foes. With over 20 different abilities, choose your own adventure and create a custom kit for your perfect run! In addition to melee combat, players can swap between champion and sports car. Race to your next mission, control your car to clear enemies, and use skill points to add abilities and boost your car's overall damage! Play Champion Shift solo, or invite friends to co-op and put your champions to the test. Up to four players may band together to leverage their strength and reach new damage records. Challenge mobs along Champion Shift's city streets, survive oncoming attacks as you race through the desert, and take on elite bosses to prove your status as champion!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!