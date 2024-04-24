Posted in: Fellow Traveller, Games, Video Games | Tagged: LudoNarraCon

LudoNarraCon 2024 Announces Dates & Initial Guests

LudoNarraCon 2024 will return the second week of May, complete with a line of guests already signed up to chat and games participating.

Fellow Traveller confirmed they are bringing back LudoNarraCon for 2024, with official dates and even a preliminary program of guests ready to go. This year's event will take place from May 9-13, completely online, as they'll have games taking part in it like you would other festivals with free demos, as well as livestreams featuring guest speakers and panelists. Some of this year's guests include Tony Howard, Xalvaier Nelson Jr., and Josh Sawyer, to name a few. We have the full details for you down below of what they have planned so far, as we will see it kick off in about three weeks.

LudoNarraCon 2024

This year, the festival will spotlight over 50 narrative titles as part of the 'Official Selection', including Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller), Wandering Sword (The Swordman Studio/Spiral Up Games), and Stray Gods (Summerfall Studios/Humble Games). Highly anticipated Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall (Brave At Night) and REKA (Emberstorm Entertainment/Fireshine Games) will be launching their first playable Steam demo, amongst over 20 other titles with new or updated demos! Across 17 hours of panels and fireside chats, some of the talent featured at LudoNarraCon 2024 will be:

Tony Howard from the award-winning studio Black Tabby Games, known for Scarlet Hollow and Slay the Princess

from the award-winning studio Black Tabby Games, known for Scarlet Hollow and Slay the Princess Meredith Gran , the developer and creator behind Perfect Tides: Station to Station

, the developer and creator behind Perfect Tides: Station to Station Xalavier Nelson Jr. from Strange Scaffold, the studio that developed Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

from Strange Scaffold, the studio that developed Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator Josh Sawyer , the Studio Design Director at Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas & Pillars of Eternity) and Director of Pentiment

, the Studio Design Director at Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas & Pillars of Eternity) and Director of Pentiment Sharna Jackson , independent author, writer on Die Gute Fabrik's Saltsea Chronicles and curator of ENSEMBLE

, independent author, writer on Die Gute Fabrik's Saltsea Chronicles and curator of ENSEMBLE Jon Ingold , co-founder and narrative director of inkle, known for A Highland Song

, co-founder and narrative director of inkle, known for A Highland Song Jenny Windom, member of the Wholesome Games team, who LudoNarraCon collaborated with to curate a subsection of wholesome narrative games for 2024 's sales

