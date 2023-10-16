Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Limbic Entertainment, Park Bayond

Park Beyond Releases New Free Version 2.0 Update

Bandai Namco has given Park Beyond players a brand new update this week, as they have released the free Beyond eXtreme update.

Bandai Namco and Limbic Entertainment have a free update out this week for Park Beyond today, as they have given players Version 2.0, which they called Beyond eXtreme. This is basically an all-around improvement to the game that includes a ton of additions and options for you to play through in your park or just for free play purposes. We have the rundown of what's been added below, along with the latest trailer.

"Taking into account community feedback, the 2.0 patch will bring major improvements, including performance optimization, camera behavior, roller coaster creation, element placement, and more. The update gives players more features for "Impossifying" their unique theme park creations in Park Beyond, a key element of the game where rides can transform into incredible gravity-defying experiences. This free update also brings the Parks and Prefabs sharing platform powered by mod.io. From the smallest decor element and customized shops or rides to full parks, players can share their creations with their friends and the world. The feature is available across all platforms through the Community Content menu."

"Today also marks the release of the first Theme World for Park Beyond, Beyond eXtreme. Add a 90's extreme sports vibe to any park with two new missions that include zany entertainers, new rides designed with daredevils in mind, and loads of scenery items to create an explosive atmosphere for visitors. Beyond eXtreme is part of the Annual Pass and is available separately for purchase on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC."

Beyond eXtreme DLC

Two new story missions

Two new sandbox maps based on the story missions

New theme with scenery objects, modular structures, and animatronics

Two new Flat Rides

New track type: Flying coaster

New coaster module: Freefall Ramp

New track module: Paraglider Course

New coaster prefabs

New shop prefabs

New entertainer costume and impossification

Two new Flat Ride music tracks

New coaster music track

Community Content powered by mod.io. Share your own prefabs and parks with the community and subscribe to those of other players cross-platform!

Free Content

Two new coaster modules: Drop Connector and Wind Tunnel

New coaster prefabs

Improved and revamped lighting and day & night cycle on all Sandbox Maps

